The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed 3,000 statewide, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, officials reported an overnight increase of 56 COVID-19 hospitalizations to bring the total to 3,012 across the state. The state has exceeded its record for most hospitalizations at one time every day since Aug. 2.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Tuesday, there were 441 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 24 overnight.
In other news, the state confirmed 3,012 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths on Tuesday. That’s the most new deaths reported since Jan. 17.
The state also added 679 new “probable” cases and 24 new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 516,187 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 115,650 “probable” cases
-- 10,513 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,193 “probable” deaths
-- 8,911,155 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,839,615 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,806,044 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 88 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, bringing the toll this month to 26, one shy of the monthly record. The parish has reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last five LDH reports.
Officials also reported 39 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 14,590 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,073 “probable” cases
-- 223 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 34 “probable” deaths
-- 182,086 total COVID-19 tests
-- 51,006 initiated vaccine series; 39,878 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
