The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to reach new heights on Wednesday when officials reported an overnight increase of 135, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That brings the total to 2,247 statewide, resetting the Louisiana record that was set Tuesday. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 90 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
Since July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 1,988.
As of Wednesday, there were 224 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of two overnight.
In other news, officials confirmed 3,524 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.
Officials also reported 1,255 “probable” cases and five “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 22-28, 90 percent of those were not fully vaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 84 percent weren’t fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 466,409 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 95,910 “probable” cases
-- 10,039 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,090 “probable” deaths
-- 8,415,014 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,587,231 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,727,605 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Wednesday.
Officials also reported 64 “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 12,924 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 5,032 “probable” cases
-- 203 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 27 “probable” deaths
-- 169,712 total COVID-19 tests
-- 45,306 initiated vaccine series; 37,791 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
