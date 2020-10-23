(The Center Square) – Republicans in the Louisiana House of Representatives say they have gathered enough signatures to suspend Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 emergency declaration for seven days.
The statute giving either chamber of the Legislature the right to end an emergency order has not been tested in court; that is likely to change soon.
Republicans have complained about the repeated renewals of orders imposing mandates meant to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, citing the economic and social costs, and their lack of input into those decisions.
“When any emergency process lasts this long, the public deserves transparency,” House Republican Delegation Chairman Blake Miguez said. “The governor should be providing more information and data, not more mandates and restrictions.”
Edwards had not yet made a public statement about the petition late Friday morning.
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Sam Jenkins called the move “dangerous, reckless and short-sighted.”
“If this petition successfully ends Governor Edwards’ emergency order, 4.5 million Louisianans will needlessly face additional risk of catching COVID and experiencing dire consequences, including death,” he said. “If this petition is successful, Louisiana risks losing billions of dollars in federal funding, free community COVID testing, access to PPE, food banks and other crucial lifelines our people are depending on in the midst of this global pandemic and in the fallout of multiple severe hurricanes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.