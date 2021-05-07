As demand for coronavirus vaccines continues to wane in Louisiana, officials announced this week that any doses allocated to the state but not ordered may go toward other states with higher demand.
The new allocation policy was announced earlier this week by President Joe Biden, who visited the state on Thursday.
For the third week in a row, Louisiana did not order its full allotment of doses, continuing a troubling trend that officials have noticed in recent weeks: While the state is no longer hampered by a limited supply of vaccine doses, the demand has not kept pace.
“We can parse it if we want to, but the fact of the matter is we have more hesitancy than we want and it’s taking longer to get people vaccinated than we would like,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday.
“We knew this day would come and we were hoping it would come after more people had availed themselves with these three safe and effective vaccines. I don’t know if our experience here is markedly different than other states, especially in our region. But what I want to assure everyone is there are vaccine doses available for you right now.”
Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said the state has ordered about “81.8 percent of all vaccine doses made available to us,” or just over four out of every five. Of that total, he said 99.7 percent has been delivered, and of that, about 73 percent of those doses have been administered.
Kanter said the state will be allotted 127,730 first doses next week, down by 2,400 from this week’s allotment.
And because of the new federal policy regarding vaccine allocations, the number of doses coming to Louisiana may continue to drop if the state continues to lag behind the rest of the nation.
Roughly 32.4 percent of the state has initiated a vaccination series, much lower than the national average of 45.3 percent. While just over 28 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated — just over 1.3 million residents — that, too, is lower than the national average of roughly 33 percent.
Kanter said officials are trying to conduct “more targeted” vaccination campaigns to encourage more people to get their shot, something that wasn’t as necessary when the state began its vaccine rollout.
In the beginning, vaccines were only available to a small number of people. When eligibility expanded, those who wanted them scheduled appointments immediately.
That has all slowed down in recent weeks, despite the state opening up vaccinations to everyone 18 and older, regardless of employment or underlying health conditions, more than a month ago.
Kanter said that the next phase in outreach “will require more work” and “be a more intentional phase.”
“After you get through the phase where people are really motivated [to get vaccinated], it then becomes a more deliberate process, and that’s where we are right now,” Kanter said.
“We believe that the more targeted interventions, the more we’re gonna be able to reach those individuals,” he added later.
Kanter said the state is now encouraging walk-ins at retail pharmacies giving vaccines, whereas in the past appointments were required.
He also discussed a new feature of the state’s vaccine hotline, which has fielded more than 3,000 calls and scheduled 1,100 vaccine appointments. Now, those who are homebound can call the hotline and have vaccines delivered to their home or residence.
“It’s still a valuable service to get info about the vaccines and get connected with a medical professional… and now if you’re homebound or care for someone who is homebound, we can bring vaccines to you,” Kanter said.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 12 to 15 by next week, the Associated Press reported earlier this week.
The announcement is set to come a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorized for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group, according to the Associated Press.
The FDA action will be followed by a meeting of a federal vaccine advisory committee to discuss whether to recommend the shot for 12- to 15-year-olds. Shots could begin after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopts the committee’s recommendation. Those steps could be completed in a matter of days.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one available for people under the age of 18, with it approved for teens ages 16 and 17.
Kanter said there is “every expectation” that the FDA will extend eligibility of the Pfizer vaccines to people ages 12 and above, calling the data that has been made public “really encouraging.”
If the federal recommendation for vaccine eligibility is extended to younger people, Kanter said the Department of Health will review the data and follow that “very quickly.”
“If it matches with what is publicly out there, you can expect to see LDH match that recommendation very quickly,” he said.
In the meantime, Kanter urged parents to begin meeting with their child’s pediatricians and get answers to any questions they may have.
“Don’t wait for this to come out next week,” Kanter said. “Be thinking about it and be talking to your pediatricians. Get your questions answered. People have reasonable questions. So see your pediatrician, talk to your pediatrician, get your questions answered.”
