Louisiana frontline workers can begin applying for a $250 rebate for work performed during the coronavirus pandemic starting Wednesday, July 15.
According to Act 12 of the 2020 First Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature, essential workers who earn $50,000 per year or less and spent at least 200 hours responding to the COVID-19 crisis from March 22 through May 14 are eligible for the one-time rebate.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) will implement and administer the Frontline Workers COVID-19 Hazard Pay Rebate Program. Applications will be accepted from July 15 through Oct. 31 from workers employed in one of the following essential critical infrastructure jobs on or after March 11, 2020:
-- Nurses, assistants, aides, medical residents, pharmacy staff, phlebotomists, respiratory therapists, and workers providing direct patient care in inpatient and outpatient dialysis facilities.
-- Housekeeping, laundry services, food services, and waste management personnel in hospitals and healthcare facilities.
-- Long-term care facility personnel, outpatient care workers, home care workers, personal assistance providers, home health providers, home delivered meal providers, childcare service providers.
-- Emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, fire and rescue personnel, law enforcement personnel, public health epidemiologists.
-- Bus drivers; retail fuel center personnel; sanitation personnel; residential, commercial, and industrial solid waste and hazardous waste removal personnel; storage and disposal personnel.
-- Grocery store, convenience store, and food assistance program personnel.
-- Mortuary service providers.
-- Veterinary service staff.
Independent contractors, self-employed individuals, and gig workers may be eligible for rebates if all of the same eligibility requirements are met.
LDR will accept applications online or on a downloadable printed form. However, due to limited funding for the rebate program, eligible workers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible using the online application portal at FrontlineWorkers.la.gov beginning Wednesday, July 15.
Based on current program funding, the rebates are limited to the first 200,000 applicants.
Read Revenue Information Bulletin 20-020 for more information.
