Louisiana has secured additional medications to treat COVID-19 patients during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Landry made the announcement during a press conference with Gov. John Bel Edwards this week, saying that Teva Pharmaceuticals will be supplying 8,000 packs of azithromycin and 75,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine sulfate.
This comes in addition to the 400,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine directly donated by Amneal Pharmaceuticals last week. That donation has already been delivered to 100 Tier 1 locations around Louisiana, Landry said, as part of a clinical study by LSU School of Medicine to determine an effective treatment against COVID-19
“I want to caution everyone that these drugs do not represent a silver bullet or magic solution to our COVID-19 coronavirus crisis,” Landry said. “However, many medical doctors have chosen to prescribe these drugs to relieve symptoms of the virus in some patients. In some cases, this could allow the recoveries of these patients without the use of ventilators.”
Many medical professionals have coupled the use of hydroxychloroquine with the antibiotic azithromycin to treat COVID-19 patients, Landry said.
But as the combination continues to show “some promising results” around the world, the supply of azithromycin (also known by brand name Zithromax) has begun shrinking — jeopardizing the state’s ability to treat Louisiana patients with this possible remedy.
That’s what makes the Teva Pharmaceuticals’ donation so vital, Landry said.
“I wish to thank Teva Pharmaceuticals for working with us to provide this important medication to benefit patients in Louisiana,” the attorney general said.
Last week, the LSU School of Medicine began two different clinical trials using hydroxychloroquine in relation to COVID-19. One trial will utilize hydroxychloroquine on those who have significant COVID-19 disease, while the other will use and test the drug as a preventative measure for those healthcare workers on the front lines battling the epidemic.
Dr. Steve Nelson, Dean of LSUHSC School of Medicine, said the trials will examine how hydroxychloroquine may help clear the virus from the lungs of infected patients and to potentially help shield healthcare workers who are on the front lines treating patients.
Trials are being conducted at the University Medical Center in New Orleans and at the LSU Medical School locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
“While these drugs are in an experimental phase, access to the drugs will allow LSU’s study to continue,” Landry told reporters this week.
If the trials prove successful, that could alleviate the amount of ventilators COVID-19 patients will need to recover from the disease. The state has so far received 753 ventilators from the national stockpile and commercial vendors.
“Any positive results in a patient could allow our ventilators needs to decrease,” Landry said.
