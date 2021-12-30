For the second straight day, Louisiana set a record for the most new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, the state reported 12,467 new cases — 8,455 confirmed cases and 4,012 “probable” cases — to easily eclipse Wednesday’s total of 9,378. Thursday’s case increase, the highest in one day to date, was based on 54,374 tests, equating to a daily positivity rate of 22.9 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to soar, increasing by 103 overnight to 762 statewide, the most since Oct. 1. Hospitalizations have risen by 566 since Dec. 15, or a 288-percent increase in just over two weeks.
About 75 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by four to 32.
Officials also confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 653,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 175,678 “probable” cases
-- 13,019 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,967 “probable” deaths
-- 12,278,537 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,636,829 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,333,423 series completed; 4,796,111 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 139 new COVID-19 cases — the most in one day since Sept. 9 — in addition to 102 “probable” cases.
There were no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest report.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 8,262 “probable” cases
-- 310 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 79 “probable” deaths
-- 249,752 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,229 initiated vaccine series; 54,819 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
