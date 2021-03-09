Officials announced a major expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, making shots available to people 16 and older who meet specific criteria that put them at increased risk for severe illness from the novel coronavirus.
Vaccines are also available to anyone in the same age group who works in a congregate living facility, such as a jail, shelter, or group home.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday, which marked the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
The expansion adds hundreds of thousands of additional people onto the access list “effective immediately.”
Edwards said he came to the decision after hearing from providers who relayed that “there’s been a little slack over the appointments” and that “they’re ready to accommodate more people.”
He also said the state has received “a very stable supply” of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in recent weeks and that Operation Warp Speed said those amounts will “be steady going forward.” The state is also expected to receive its next shipment of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine later this month.
“The availability of the vaccine is such that it’s the right thing to do and the time to do it,” Edwards said.
Edwards added that the state’s gating criteria — new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations — have all “become stable,” making it necessary to vaccinate more people to avoid another surge.
“We’ve stopped improving and in every previous instance when that has happened, there was another surge,” he said. “We don’t want there to be another surge, and we certainly don’t want any increases in cases to be among those people who are more vulnerable.”
As of the latest data, the state has administered more than 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. So far, more than 448,000 people have been fully vaccinated, which is greater than the number of positive cases confirmed in Louisiana to date.
The state is expecting to receive 57,330 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 45,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, according to Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer.
The Pfizer vaccine will be the only one available to people ages 16 and 17; no one younger than 18 can receive the Moderna and J&J vaccines.
Edwards said it’s “impossible to know” how many people are currently eligible for vaccines, saying some people may have already been included in a previous priority group.
“It’s just impossible to know with any precision,” he said.
People 18-64 (or 16 and 17 for Pfizer vaccine only) with at least one of the following conditions listed below by the Center for Disease Control are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
-- Cancer
-- Chronic kidney disease
-- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
-- Down syndrome
-- Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
-- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
-- Obesity
-- Sickle cell disease
-- Current of former smoker
-- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
-- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
-- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
-- Cystic fibrosis
-- Hypertension or high blood pressure
-- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
-- Chronic liver disease
-- Overweight
-- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
-- Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia
-- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
-- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
The state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier 1.
Before Tuesday, vaccines were available to those 65 and older; those 55 to 64 with specific health conditions; those who are pregnant; and those who work in specific fields, such as health care, law enforcement, and teaching.
Everyone who is already in a priority group remains eligible, Edwards said.
“It is good news that we’re able to do it, and we didn’t want to wait,” Edwards said. “We would normally wait and do this after the weekly press conference, but our goal is to not have any vaccine sitting on a shelf any longer than is absolutely necessary. So this new priority group is effective immediately.”
