Louisiana will lift most of its COVID-19 restrictions for bars, restaurants, gyms, and retail settings when the current order expires, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
However, there will still be some limits on crowd sizes at larger venues and sporting events.
Additionally, social distancing of 6 feet will still be required in businesses, and the statewide mask mandate, which was implemented in last July, will remain in effect.
The new order will be in effect for 28 days until Wednesday, April 28, Edwards said.
“Today marks a big step forward, but we’re all going to have a role to play to make sure cases don’t spike again,” Edwards said.
This will mark the most relaxed set of restrictions since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state entered Phase Three earlier this month following a three-month stay in a modified version of Phase Two in response to the state’s third COVID-19 surge.
Though President Joe Biden and other federal officials have warned states against loosening restrictions as cases rise in some states, Edwards said he and his team followed the same gating criteria they have over the last year and that they are trying to “strike the right balance of lives on one hand and livelihoods on the other.”
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to be consistent,” he said after referencing decreases in COVID-like illness, new cases, and hospitalizations.
Under the new proclamation, restaurants and bars, salons and beauty shops, gyms and fitness centers, malls and casinos will no longer have occupancy limits, though social distancing is still required.
Limits on when bars and restaurants can serve alcohol will default to local ordinances, Edwards said. Under the new order, people younger than 21 are still not allowed inside bars, and bars can only provide patrons with socially distanced seated service.
Indoor and outdoor sporting events will also be limited to 50 percent capacity.
Businesses and venues that host larger gatherings, such as reception halls, will remain capped at 50 percent but can now have a maximum of 500 people, twice the amount of the current order. Outdoor events will be capped at 50 percent capacity and social distancing is also required.
Some events may require prior approval by the State Fire Marshal.
“Any activity outdoors is safer than the same activity indoors,” Edwards said. “The weather is improving… so I’m going to encourage people to have as many of their activities outside as possible.”
While speaking to reporters, Edwards said that federal officials told him the state can expect “a substantial increase” in weekly allocation of doses for all three vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
Though he didn’t yet have the exact number, the governor said Louisiana should receive 300,000 first doses next week — more than double the 148,000 this week, which stands as the most in a single week to date.
Last week, Edwards made every adult in Louisiana 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine after supply started to grow but vaccine doses were going unused. According to data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Louisiana ranks 42nd nationally in the percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered (74.93 percent).
The latest expansion went into effect Monday. This week, the state is slated to receive nearly 150,000 vaccine doses, its most in a one-week shipment to date.
As of the most recent data, more than 720,000 residents are fully-vaccinated, a total that accounts for roughly 15 percent of the state’s 4.6 million residents. More than 1.1 million people have initiated a vaccine series.
“What I’m trying to tell the people of Louisiana is that the month of April is going to be critical to our success,” he said. “We’re going to have more doses than we’ve had at any point up to now, and it’s within our collective ability to make tremendous progress against this pandemic.”
Though the state has had months of steady improvements and declining hospitalizations, Louisiana’s gains against COVID-19 appeared to have hit a wall. Though officials have confirmed less than 9,800 new cases in the month of March (or about 325 a day), that is based on roughly 510,000 tests.
The month of March is on pace to administer the fewest COVID-19 tests since October.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus, COVID-19 hospitalizations and percent positivity have yet to show signs of a surge, something Edwards and Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, noted during Tuesday’s press conference.
As of Tuesday, hospitalizations were at 363, down by 1,706 from their peak of 2,069 on Jan. 8. That’s also the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 28, 2020.
In the most recent report, statewide percent positivity was at 2.80 percent, roughly the same as the previous report.
When asked if the recent drop in testing is hiding the true spread of the virus, Kanter pointed to the percent positivity and the low number of hospitalizations.
“There is no way to mask or fake or obscure the number of people that get sick,” Kanter said. “It’s a representation of how many people get COVID.”
