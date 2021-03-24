Starting next week, all Louisiana residents 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced.
The latest expansion will go into effect Monday, March 29.
“Come Monday, nobody needs to ask the question as to whether they are eligible,” Edwards told reporters during his weekly COVID-19 briefing. “They just need to know their age. If they’re 16 and older, they are eligible.”
This marks the third consecutive week that officials have expanded the pool of those eligible for a vaccine. The first was for people 16 and older with certain health conditions two weeks ago followed by last week’s expansion to include all essential workers.
Despite guarantees to make shots available to people 16 and older before President Joe Biden’s nationwide goal of May 1, Edwards said doing so this soon was “a little bit of a surprise” but said it was possible with weekly allocations more than doubling since the start of the vaccination process.
Next week, Louisiana is expected to receive 148,000 doses of the three vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — its largest yet. That doesn’t include second doses and other doses going directly to the retail pharmacy program and federally-qualified health centers.
“The vaccination effort really is expanding in a robust fashion,” Edwards said before later adding, “That’s why we feel confident in this next step.”
At this time, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized only for adults ages 18 and older, while Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved for people 16 and up.
As of the latest data, more than 1 million people in Louisiana have at least initiated their vaccination series, while more than 611,000 have been fully-vaccinated. There are more than 2,100 enrolled providers across the state this week, including 16 in Livingston Parish.
The state’s COVID-19 trends have improved much over the last several weeks as a large part of the elderly population has been vaccinated. Despite rising slightly for the third straight day, hospitalizations were at 413 on Wednesday, down by more than 1,600 since peaking at 2,069 on Jan. 8.
The latest positivity rate was 2.80 percent, slightly above last week’s report, and overall daily case growth continues to stay low.
However, Edwards pointed to the rising number of cases of the U.K. variant — 164 confirmed and presumed cases in the latest report, Dr. Joe Kanter said — as a reason for people to stay vigilant in their mitigation measures and get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“All three vaccines are safe and effective and in the future, we’re gonna have enough doses for everybody that wants one,” Edwards said. “What we need to do is make sure everybody wants one. Doses do nothing to end the pandemic but vaccinations will.”
