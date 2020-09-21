Visitors will soon be allowed to return to Louisiana nursing homes after a change in restrictions from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Edwards made the announcement on Friday and said Louisiana “will move to quickly implement” the new guidance from the federal government that eases restrictions on in-person visits to nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new guidance issued from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last week allows nursing homes to conduct outdoor visitation with social distancing as well as some indoor visitation if certain criteria is met.
Visits to Louisiana nursing homes, which were identified as early hotspots for the virus’ first surge in the spring, have been banned since the beginning of the COVID-19 public health emergency in March.
A large percentage of the state’s first COVID-19 related deaths came from nursing home settings, where the virus spread more rapidly among a demographic that is more likely to suffer its worst effects.
As of last week, a total of 2,225 nursing home deaths have been identified in Louisiana, a figure that accounts for more than 40 percent of the all COVID-19-associated deaths in the state.
Nursing homes in Louisiana have reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, and nearly every nursing home in the state has had at least one COVID-19 case among residents or staff.
Under the new guidelines, nursing homes across the state will be allowed to conduct outdoor visitation with required social distancing. According to Edwards, nursing homes located in parishes with no more than 10 percent test positivity and without any new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days can allow indoor visitation.
“We know these past several months have been tough, especially for our nursing home residents and their loved ones. It’s time for us to do something,” Edwards said in a statement. “At the same time, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and these residents are among our most vulnerable.
“We all must do our part to make sure this new policy is successful. That means wearing our masks and staying six feet away from others, including when we visit our loved ones in nursing homes.”
CMS is recommending a number of mitigation measures, such as advising nursing homes to limit how many visitors a resident can have at one time, as well as limiting the number of visitors that can be in the facility at once.
The guidance also states that face coverings and social distancing of at least six feet between people should be adhered to at all times and that all visitors must be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever.
“I want to thank the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Nursing Home Association for their collaboration on this issue and the nursing homes across Louisiana that have worked to manage the health of their residents in a very difficult time,” Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.