After weeks of receiving the same amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Louisiana will see an uptick in its next allotment.
Beginning next week, the state will receive 67,350 COVID-19 vaccine doses, which equates to a roughly 16-percent rise from the past several weeks.
The news came after President Joe Biden announced a similar increase nationwide in his administration’s effort to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.
Biden also said states will receive more advanced notice of their vaccine allotments, addressing a common complaint from state officials and providers who’ve said they’ve had little information regarding future shipments.
In his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state expects next week’s shipment to be 29,250 Pfizer doses — the same amount as recent weeks — and 38,100 Moderna doses, up by roughly 9,000 doses.
The weekly shipments had hovered around 58,000 doses for the last four weeks, Edwards said, noting that “demand continues to heavily outweigh supply.”
“Our greatest challenge continues to be the amount of vaccines that’s distributed to us,” Edwards said. “The good news is we’ll be receiving a 16-percent increase next week.”
Edwards also addressed Biden’s commitment to inform states earlier of their future vaccine allotments, saying “the White House understood the need to give the information further out.”
Now, states will receive three weeks of data regarding the amount of vaccines they’ll be sent. Since the start of the vaccination process, states had received a one-week notice — a short time frame to tackle what Edwards has called “a tremendously complex logistical exercise.”
“Up until now, we would get on Tuesday a preliminary number of what we could expect the following week,” Edwards said. “That gets confirmed on Thursday, and on Thursday you start placing your orders for that vaccine that’s going to actually come the following Monday. Then you have between Thursday and Monday to make sure the enrolled providers know how much they’re gonna get.
“The fact that we can have… three weeks of information relative to those allocations will really help us as we move forward,” Edwards said.
The state is more than six weeks into its vaccination process, which began on Dec. 14, when frontline hospital workers became the first group to receive the Pfizer vaccine after the federal government granted it emergency use authorization.
The residents and staff of long-term care facilities began receiving the Moderna vaccine the following week, along with emergency medical services employees and firefighters.
Starting the week of Jan. 4, Louisiana began administering vaccines to Priority Group 1B Tier 1, consisting of people at least 70 years old as well as additional healthcare workers.
For now, Edwards said the state will stay with the current priority group. An announcement for additional groups is not ready to be announced, though the governor has already announced who would be next in line.
As of the most recent data, the state had administered 397,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with approximately 57,926 completing the two-dose series. There are more than 1,900 providers enrolled in all 64 parishes.
Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health said the state will have received 438,100 first doses by the end of this week, which includes 93,600 diverted for long-term care partnership.
After next week, the total number will be 505,450 first doses.
As of Thursday, Louisiana ranked 16th among states and the District of Columbia in the number of doses administered per capita, according to an ongoing data tracker from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Louisiana has administered roughly 52 percent of the doses distributed to the state so far, according to the CDC’s data.
“While nothing is perfect… I am very pleased with the progress that we are making and continue to make together,” Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.