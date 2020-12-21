The Louisiana Department of Health expects to receive 79,500 doses of the newly-authorized Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which officials expect to be administered sometime this week.
Of that total, officials said 35,900 will go to the residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities via a federal partnership program. The remaining 43,600 doses will be shipped to Morris & Dickson for sub-distribution to Tier 2 hospitals and pre-hospital medical responders, such as firefighters and emergency medical services.
The news came two days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to Moderna’s new COVID-19 vaccine, the second approval of a coronavirus vaccine in a week.
The emergency use authorization allows the Moderna vaccine to be distributed in the country for use in individuals 18 years of age and older.
Louisiana began the months-long vaccination process last week, when frontline healthcare workers received the first of two doses they’ll have to get for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer's vaccine, which it developed with BioNTech, was the first to receive emergency use authorization when the FDA approved it Dec. 11.
Tens of thousands of health care workers across the country have already received their first dose of the Pfizer’s vaccine, including several thousand in Louisiana.
Both vaccines require two doses: For Pfizer, the second dose comes 21 days after the first; for Moderna, the second dose comes 28 days after the first. Unlike the Moderna vaccine, Pfizer’s vaccine requires storage in ultra-cold temperatures.
The two vaccines have proven to be about 95 percent effective against the novel coronavirus during trials.
The Louisiana Department of Health expects its second week of the Pfizer vaccine to continue to go to Tier 1 hospitals. Officials said they anticipate receiving 28,275 doses.
The second vaccine will arrive as Louisiana sits in firmly in its third surge of the coronavirus since its outbreak in March. The state is continues to report high numbers of daily new cases, and hospitalizations have hovered above 1,500 for nearly two weeks.
The confirmed COVID-19 death toll has climbed above 6,700, though “probably” deaths push the figure past 7,000. There have been 548 confirmed deaths already in December, which exceeds the total from September (534), October (384), and November (458).
Gov. John Bel Edwards has continued to implore people to follow mitigation measures such as mask wearing, social distancing, and practicing good hygiene, especially since it likely won’t be until spring by the time enough people are vaccinated to “put COVID in the rearview mirror.”
“COVID-19 is a very real threat,” Edwards said via social media Sunday night. “We’ve lost more than 7,000 Louisianans to this virus—Louisianans who were parents, siblings, aunts and uncles, and friends. Let’s make the right choices as we celebrate the holidays this year. Our actions will save lives.”
Edwards hasn’t given any indication as to which group will be next in line for vaccination, saying only that he will follow recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
“We are receiving requests from all groups, but we just don’t know,” Edwards said last week. “That’s how we’re gonna end the pandemic, is by getting the vaccine to enough people. But we’re gonna have to do it in order of priority, but we really don’t know yet what the recommendations are or what the allocations are going forward.”
