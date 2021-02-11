Louisiana will receive nearly $20 million in federal funding to assist its COVID-19 vaccination effort, according to Sen. John Kennedy.
Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying the money will go toward the Louisiana Department of Health and hospitals “to administer the coronavirus vaccine.”
One hundred percent of this project funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Kennedy said in a statement.
“Vaccinating Louisianians against the coronavirus is key to keeping communities safe and rebuilding our economy, and nearly $20 million is a meaningful step toward accomplishing these goals,” Kennedy said.
The state will receive approximately $19,687,594 in federal funding, according to Kennedy.
As of Thursday, the state has administered nearly 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 217,000 people completing the two-dose series.
