Louisiana will receive nearly 56,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week as the state continues to work through the “tremendously complex” process of distribution, officials said Wednesday.
The state expects to be allocated 28,275 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 27,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health.
Of that total, approximately 18,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine will go toward CVS and Walgreens for its partnership to vaccinate the residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The remaining Moderna doses will be combined with up to 15,000 unused doses to be distributed to pharmacies and other providers.
By the end of next week, officials expect to have received a total of 293,525 doses, with 93,000 going toward long-term care facilities, Kanter said.
Though the months-long vaccination process has gotten off to a slower start than officials hoped for, officials said they’re “gratified” to see “such a high demand” as the program nears its first full month since the rollout began.
“I want it to be going faster than what it is,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Nobody is satisfied. This is just starting. This is a tremendously complex logistical exercise... and it will improve over time, much like testing improved over time.”
This week, the Louisiana Department of Health revealed a list of more than 100 pharmacies in 52 parishes that could begin administering vaccines to people 70 and older as well as additional healthcare workers.
Each pharmacy was allotted up to 100 doses, and phone lines were jammed as people scrambled to schedule a vaccination.
However, those who signed up for waiting lists at one of the pharmacies may have to wait longer than expected — Kanter said the state can’t guarantee each pharmacy in the initial rollout will get another shipment of doses next week.
Instead, Edwards said the state will expand the pool of pharmacies and other providers to all areas of the state, adding that he has instructed Dr. Courtney Phillips, secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health, “to make sure we are in all 64 parishes” next week.
Added Kanter: “This will get better every week.”
Edwards said vaccination of eligible prisoners — those at least 70 years old — should start next week, adding that 489 inmates who fall into that category, including all but 39 who are housed in state-run institutions. The governor said the Department of Corrections has already administered doses to nearly 300 frontline medical staff who work at state-run prisons.
As of the latest report on Tuesday, the state has administered and logged 56,452 COVID-19 doses, lower than what officials had hoped for when rollout began. But Kanter, who received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week, said confidence in the vaccine is rising and encouraged people to get it when their turn is up.
“I continue to be encouraged every day since we’ve started to roll out the vaccine at what I see,” Kanter said. “The degree of vaccine confidence in Louisiana is very high.
“On one hand, demand far exceeds supply right now. On the other hand, that’s not a bad problem to have. It’s better than the opposite.”
