Louisiana officials expect the state to receive its biggest allocation of COVID-19 vaccination doses yet — and it could get even bigger if a third vaccine is granted emergency approval.
Dr. Joe Kanter, state health officer, said Louisiana should receive nearly 98,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in its next shipment, a figure that could grow by more than one-third if the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine receives emergency use authorization.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kanter expressed confidence in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receiving federal approval in the coming days and arriving in the state as early as next week.
A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee is holding an all-day meeting meeting Friday to review the data on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and is likely to give the vaccine a thumbs-up, leading to an expected FDA authorization for the shot in adults within the next few days.
An FDA report released early Wednesday deemed it “safe and effective.”
If approved, Kanter said the state is being told to prepare for at least 37,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, “a considerable number for us,” he added. That would be on top of the 52,650 Pfizer doses and 45,000 Moderna doses the state expects next week.
The new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson offers several benefits. It requires only one dose (versus two for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines); it is hardier and easier to handle; it doesn’t require ultra-cold storage and lives longer in a regular fridge or freezer.
Most importantly, Kanter said, it will make more shots available to Louisiana residents.
“It’s gonna be easier to access vaccines,” Kanter said. “There will be more vaccines out there, we’ll be able to do events and supply providers we haven’t been able to supply yet. And logistically, with a one-and-done shot, it’s that much easier.”
This week, the FDA confirmed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is about 66 percent effective at preventing “moderate to severe” COVID-19 and about 85 percent effective against “the most serious illness,” USA Today reported. Unlike other vaccines, Kanter said the Johnson & Johnson dose has been tried in the U.S., Latin American, Brazil, and South Africa, giving it a “broad breadth of subjects.”
While data had shown the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as being more effective than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Kanter said the new vaccine is 100 percent effective at preventing death, which is “what you really care about.”
He said it would be a “strategic error” for people to avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if it is made available to them before the others.
“The first chance somebody has to get vaccinated, take that chance,” he said. “Do not pass up that opportunity… You might literally pay for that decision with your life.”
As of the latest data, about 13 percent of the state’s 4.7 million residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, or around 593,000. According to state figures, roughly 332,000 people have completed their two-dose series.
Next week will mark the 12th week since the state began its massive vaccination undertaking. Frontline hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine when it was made available in December, followed by the residents and staff of nursing homes, emergency medical services employees, and firefighters.
The state expanded those that can begin receiving their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 1B Tier 1.
Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded the pool of those eligible for vaccinations this week, making shots available to more than 1.6 million residents statewide. There are currently more than 2,000 vaccine providers in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
“That really is the way that we put this pandemic behind us,” Edwards said of vaccinations on Thursday. “There is no other way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.