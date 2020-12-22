Louisiana will remain in its modified Phase Two order amid the coronavirus pandemic for an additional 21 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The governor told reporters he has already signed the newest proclamation, which will keep the “status quo” until after the New Year. The statewide mask mandate will remain in effect, Edwards said.
“It’s clear we still have a lot of work to do,” Edwards said. “But there has been some slight improvement that we’ve noticed.”
Edwards’ announcement comes as the state continues to see high daily increases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though there are early signs of a plateau “at a very high level.” Cases began surging in November in Louisiana after the state avoided the national surge of cases and hospitalizations for several weeks.
On Tuesday, the state reported 57 new COVID-19 hospitalizations to reach 1,647 statewide, the most since late April. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 31 of the last 41 updates from the Department of Health, including by 113 in the last two days.
As of Tuesday, there are 181 COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilators, the most since Aug. 17 (184).
New cases have risen much in recent weeks. The state confirmed 2,766 new cases on Tuesday, marking the 21st time since Nov. 12 that the Department of Health confirmed at least 2,000 new cases in its noon update.
From July 28 until Nov. 11, the state reported at least 2,000 new cases twice — both in early August — and none for nearly three months from Aug. 12 - Nov. 11.
However, Edwards pointed to some data that showed “we’re doing better.” The state’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 3-9, was 9.30 percent, a dip from the previous week’s rate of 10.20 percent, which marked the highest since late July.
Edwards said percent positivity is “an early indicator” of what to expect regarding new cases and hospital admissions.
“Hopefully if this pans out, we’ll see that reduced positivity show up in reduced cases,” Edwards said. “And when you have reduced cases, you have reduced hospitalizations. And when you have rescued hospitalizations, you’re gonna have reduced deaths.”
In the modified Phase Two order, restaurants, gyms, and non-essential businesses are limited to 50 percent capacity, though churches and other places of worship are allowed 75 percent capacity with social distancing intact.
Under the order, bars can be open to on-premises inside consumption in a parish with a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for two consecutive weeks. Bars with over 5 percent positivity are allowed to have outdoor on-premises consumption up to 25-percent capacity and no more than 50 people seated at physically distant tables.
Other regulations regarding bars — such as only tableside service, patrons must be seated, and no alcohol sales after 11 p.m. — will remain in place.
Most indoor gatherings are limited to 25 percent capacity and 75 people, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 percent capacity or 150 people “where strict physical distancing is not possible.”
