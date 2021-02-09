Louisiana will remain in its modified Phase Two order amid the coronavirus pandemic for an additional 21 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The newest proclamation will keep the status quo until March 3.
“There has been some progress over the last month or so, and we’re very thankful for that,” Edwards said. “The fact of the matter is, though, the baseline numbers remain very high and concerning.”
The governor originally implemented the order on Nov. 25 after a two-month period in Phase Three in response to a rise in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
Edwards has since extended the order three times, first in December, again in January, and now in February.
Under the revised Phase Two, most non-essential businesses are limited to 50-percent capacity while indoor (25-percent capacity or 75 people) and outdoor (25-percent capacity or 150 people) social gatherings also have limitations.
After a prolonged third surge of the virus, the state has seen signs of improvement regarding daily case increases, weekly percent positivity, and hospitalizations have gone down.
The most recent seven-day case average was 1,053, down from a peak of 2,995 on Jan. 8. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 21-27 was 8.30 percent, the lowest since Nov. 19-25 (7.80 percent) and the third consecutive week-to-week drop.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have decreased in 20 of the last 24 updates from the Louisiana Department of Health. Since reaching a high of 2,069 on Jan. 8, they have fallen by 947.
However, January was the second-deadliest month for Louisiana since the pandemic began, with 1,176 COVID-19 fatalities. Only April (1,623) had more deaths.
Additionally, all 64 parishes remain in the “highest” risk category, meaning every parish reported at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.
But Edwards said he is “hopeful” that he’ll have better news when he announces a new proclamation in March if the recent downward trends continue.
“I am very hopeful that when we next announce a new proclamation, we will be able to ease some restrictions if we continue on the path we’re currently on,” Edwards said. “So I encourage people to do their part.”
Along with announcing an extension to his Phase Two proclamation, Edwards spoke about a vaccination partnership between Our Lady of the Lake and Pennington Biomedical Research Center, which will be the first mass coronavirus vaccination site in the state.
The site will have the capacity to administer as many as 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a week, officials said.
There are currently 2,000 enrolled providers in the state, according to LDH figures. Last week, Edwards expanded the list of those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which included dropping the age requirement to 65.
As of Tuesday, more than 448,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccination dose, while nearly 190,000 have completed the two-dose series.
“It’s an exciting day for a lot of folks in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “While we still have a long way to go to put this pandemic behind us, it’s only gonna happen when enough of us get the vaccine.”
