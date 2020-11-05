Louisiana will remain in Phase Three of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic for an additional 28 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday.
The new proclamation, which Edwards said he will sign later this evening, will expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
“The data shows… that Louisiana largely is in a plateau but with some concerning increases especially regarding hospitalizations,” Edwards said.
The announcement came one day before the current Phase Three order is set to expire. Louisiana entered Phase Three on Sept. 11 following a three-month stay in Phase Two, triggered by the state’s second surge of new cases and hospitalization over the summer.
The decision to extend Phase Three is not a surprise, given that Edwards has stated multiple times it’s unlikely the state can advance much further without a vaccine.
It comes while Edwards is locked in a legal battle against a petition signed by House Republicans to strip the governor of his emergency powers, citing a state law that allows a majority of either chamber of the Legislature to end a public health emergency.
“We do have areas of concern, particularly around increasing positivity,” Edwards said. “That’s usually the first sign you're on the road to increases in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”
Dr. Joseph Kanter, of the Office of Public Health, said the state has plateaued in reported COVID-like symptoms, new cases, hospitalizations, and percent positivity in the most recent two-week period.
But Kanter credited that to the “common sense” mitigation measures such as wearing face masks, being socially distant, maintaining good hygiene, staying home when sick, and avoiding large crowds.
However, Kanter pointed to three straight days of increases in hospitalizations in the state. As of Thursday, Louisiana has 636 COVID-19 hospitalizations — the most in nearly two months — including 40 more in the last three days.
“The second that we lose vigilance, we’re going to see ourselves unfortunately the way a number of other states are right now,” Kanter said.
Edwards’ announcement came one day after a state judge rejected Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request to temporarily keep the governor from renewing his COVID-19 restrictions.
Baton Rouge-based district Judge William Morvant refused on Wednesday to issue a temporary restraining order that would keep the governor from continuing the statewide mask mandate, business restrictions, and crowd size limits.
On Thursday, Edwards said all of the previous Phase Three restrictions will remain in place, including the mask mandate.
Under Phase Three, most businesses are able to operate at 75-percent capacity while some bars — but not all — are allowed to reopen at a more restrictive capacity if they’re in parishes that meet certain criteria.
Edwards later amended the proclamation to allow parishes with low positivity rates to have 50-percent capacity at outdoor high school sporting events.
“We need to follow the data and science and adhere to the guidelines and recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force,” Edwards said.
