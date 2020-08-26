Louisiana will remain in Phase Two of its reopening plan for an additional two weeks, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday.
The current Phase Two order amid the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire on Friday, Aug. 28. After Edwards signs a new proclamation, the earliest the state could enter Phase Three would be Friday, Sept. 11.
Louisiana entered Phase Two of reopening the state on June 5. This marks the fourth time Edwards has extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension in June, a two-week in July, and a three-week extension in August.
Speaking during a press conference Wednesday morning, Edwards said the decision to extend the order was “the prudent thing” to do, citing the arrival of Hurricane Laura this week.
Much of the state’s community-based testing has been cancelled as the state braces for the oncoming storm, which reached Category 4 strength Wednesday. Without testing, the state won’t know the effect the reopening of K-12 schools and higher education — which accounts for 25 percent of the state’s population — will have on case growth and positivity rate.
“We’re basically gonna be bling this week,” Edwards said.
Additionally, with much of southwest Louisiana under mandatory or voluntary evacuations, people from the most severe COVID-19 area are spreading across the state. Congregate sheltering may also increase case growth and positivity rate.
Edwards said Louisiana remains “in the red” in terms of high incidence, which is at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. He added that he’s received recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force to remain in Phase Two with the current restrictions.
That would include the statewide mask mandate, ban of on-site consumption at bars, and 50-person limits on social gatherings.
“The prudent thing is to go two more weeks and do an analysis of where we are, assuming we’re gonna have the data necessary to inform a decision then,” Edwards said.
“We’ve got a lot going on in Louisiana, and this is the appropriate thing to do for all of those reasons.”
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 144,960 cases; 4,688 deaths; and 1,808,167 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 701 “probable” cases, a new metric.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 9,798 over the last week to bring the total thus far to 127,918. That puts the state at about 17,042 active cases, down by 4,741 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 16 overnight and now stand at 914 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 686. Ventilator usage, however, increased to 148, a jump of six overnight.
