Louisiana will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after an 11-day pause that allowed federal officials to investigate rare cases of blood clots.
The announcement from the Louisiana Department of Health came one day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) completed a safety review of the vaccine.
Following the review and two meetings of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the FDA and CDC “determined that the recommended temporary pause of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume.”
“The FDA had recommended the pause out of an overabundance of caution due to an extremely rare condition reported in a small number of individuals nationwide,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement.
“Safety is all of our top priority, and we appreciate the thorough review. We have the upmost confidence in the safety and monitoring process and commitment to transparency.”
The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
During the pause, medical and scientific teams at the FDA and CDC examined available data to assess the risk of thrombosis involving the cerebral venous sinuses, or CVST (large blood vessels in the brain), and other sites in the body (including but not limited to the large blood vessels of the abdomen and the veins of the legs) along with thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelet counts.
The agencies confirmed that a total of 15 cases have been reported, including the original six. All of the cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, with a median age of 37 years. Reports indicated symptom onset between 6 and 15 days after vaccination.
Following their review, the FDA and CDC determined the following:
-- Use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine should be resumed in the U.S.
-- The FDA and CDC have confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.
-- The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older.
-- At this time, the available data suggest that the chance of TTS occurring is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk.
As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered nationwide. Of that total, around 85,000 J&J vaccine doses have been administered in Louisiana, roughly representing about 3.7 percent of the total number of shots and 8.7 percent of completed vaccinations.
Unlike the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires only one shot for a full vaccination.
The Department of Health said it has notified all providers that they may resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “immediately.” Officials are also urging all Louisianans “to take advantage of the available vaccines, so the state can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and put the pandemic in its rearview.”
