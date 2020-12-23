Louisiana will remain in a modified version of Phase Two coronavirus restrictions as officials continue to say the state is in a “very perilous situation,” especially with the holidays coming up.
The new order goes into effect Wednesday, Dec. 23, and will run for 21 days. It is set to run until Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday, in which he and Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health presented data that depicts “a mixed bag” in Louisiana’s fight against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 6,800 residents. The state has shown modest improvements in the last month, though officials are still seeing “concerning” trends.
“It remains a very perilous situation for the state with respect to COVID,” Edwards said.
On Nov. 20, reported COVID-like illnesses, cases, and hospitalizations were increasing in nearly all nine regions of the state, with just a handful of regions showing plateaus in COVID-like illnesses.
But the steady rise in news cases and hospitalizations across the state forced Edwards to roll back from Phase Three to preserve hospital capacity.
One month later, the data points to a different tale. On Dec. 20, reported COVID-like illnesses were either plateauing or decreasing in all nine regions; new cases were decreasing (Regions 2, 6, 8) or plateauing (Region 7) in four regions; and new COVID-19 hospitalizations were decreasing (Regions 4, 5) or plateauing (Region 3) in three regions.
The state’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Dec. 3-9, was 9.30 percent, a dip from the previous week’s rate of 10.20 percent, which marked the highest since late July. Edwards has repeatedly said that percent positivity is “an early indicator” of what to expect regarding new cases and hospital admissions.
Despite the small gains, officials warned the situation could get worse if people refuse to follow mitigation measures or decide to engage in regular holiday gatherings this season, especially as temperatures dip and there are less outdoor activities.
The state is still reporting a new high number of cases and hospitalizations, which are at their highest point since the virus’ first surge in April. On Monday, the state also confirmed its highest number of new COVID-19 related deaths (64) in a single day since late July.
“While we have seen minor improvements, no one should feel good about our current COVID situation in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “We have too many new cases, too many people in the hospital and, sadly, too many Louisianans continue to die of this illness.”
Here’s a breakdown of the new restrictions that Edwards extended.
Note: Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate remains in place, per the governor’s new order.
Capacity limits on businesses, places of worship
-- Places of worship remain at maximum of 75 percent of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance at least 6 feet between each immediate household.
-- All restaurants are limited to 50 percent of their indoor capacity. Restaurants are encouraged to move as much dining outdoors as possible. Social distancing is required.
-- Retail businesses are limited to 50 percent capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
-- Gyms may be open at 50 percent of their capacity.
-- Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50 percent of their capacity.
-- Movie theaters may open at 50 percent of their capacity.
Limits on social gatherings, sporting events
-- Indoor gatherings at event/receptions centers are limited to 25-percent capacity or up to 75 individuals.
-- Outdoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25-percent capacity or up to 150 individuals when strict physical distancing is not possible.
-- All sporting events will be capped at 25-percent capacity.
Bars in parishes below 5-percent positivity
-- Can allow indoor on-site consumption up to 25-percent occupancy or 50 people
-- Patrons must be seated and socially distant
-- Tableside service only (no walk-up service)
-- No alcohol sales after 11 p.m.
-- No one under 21 allowed
Bars in parishes above 5-percent positivity
-- Closed to indoor sales and on-site consumption
-- Can allow outdoor on-site consumption at tables only up to 25-percent occupancy, maximum of 50 people
-- Social distancing is required
-- Tableside service only
-- Take-out and delivery still available
-- No one under 21 allowed
-- No alcohol sales after 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.