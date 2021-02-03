People in Louisiana wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can now go to the world’s largest company.
The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the state will join the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, an effort to increase very limited supply to states and make vaccines more accessible.
Nationwide, the program expands the number of pharmacies that will administer COVID-19 vaccines.
In Louisiana, 56 Walmart locations will participate in the program, which is set to formally start on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Included in that total are two Walmart locations in Livingston Parish (Walker and Denham Springs), which currently has 12 of the state’s 406 vaccination locations.
This participation “will mean an increase in the number of doses selected Walmarts pharmacies will receive,” health officials said in a statement.
“Because of Walmart’s prior participation in Louisiana’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Department expects the transition for currently eligible residents and participating providers will be seamless,” the statement read.
While participating in the partnership will result in an increase in vaccine supply, health officials said they “cannot yet confirm how many doses Louisiana is expected to receive as a result of this partnership.”
Louisiana is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which allows the following groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
-- Persons ages 70 years or older
-- Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy)
-- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care clinic providers and staff
-- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
-- Dialysis providers and clients
-- Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- Dental providers and staff
-- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)
Listed below are the Walmart locations that will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine:
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)
Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker
Phone: 225-667-6398
Website: www.walmart.com/store/2822-walker-la
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)
Address: 34025 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-271-2314
