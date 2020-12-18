If you have questions about the new COVID-19 vaccine, a group of experts will soon provide the answers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and a panel of medical experts will come together for a roundtable discussion titled “The COVID-19 Vaccine in Louisiana: What You Need to Know” on Friday, Dec. 18.

The 30-minute special will premiere at 7 p.m. on Louisiana Public Broadcasting stations and provide clarity on the state’s plan for the vaccination process that began this week.

Along with Edwards, the panel includes Dr. Joseph Kanter, an ER doctor who is leading the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 response; Dr. Reynold Verret, president of Xavier University and a pharmacist who participated in the clinical trial; and Dr. Tina Stefanski, Office of Public Health Regional Medical Director for Region 4 (Acadiana).

The program was pre-recorded and produced by Louisiana Public Broadcasting this week, just as the state began administering its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the questions to be answered include: Is the vaccine safe and effective? Who will get the vaccine and when? How will it work?

The vaccination process starts as the state continues to experience its third surge since the virus’ outbreak in March. In recent weeks, all regions of the state have seen a large uptick in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, which this week reached their highest point since spring before dropping some on Friday.

To date, Louisiana has confirmed nearly 260,000 COVID-19 cases that have led to more than 6,660 deaths.

“This long awaited vaccine is a ray of hope and our best chance for ending this pandemic and controlling the virus,” Edwards said in a statement. “We are especially grateful to the scientists and medical community for their work on this vaccine that will truly save lives and all of the frontline healthcare heroes who have been fighting for all of us since this pandemic started.

“Just as the virus is new so is the vaccine, and there are many questions that need to be answered, which is why I’m thankful to Beth Courtney, LPB, our great panel of experts and media partners for helping to get accurate information to the public at large.”

Edwards said it is critical for the public “to understand the importance of this vaccine, its safety and effectiveness.” Health experts have touted the Pfizer vaccine, the first to receive emergency use authorization, for its 95-percent effectiveness in preventing people from contracting COVID-19 and 100-percent effectiveness in preventing “severe” cases.

“The vaccine coupled with wearing our masks, social distancing, testing when exposed or ill, good hand hygiene and staying home when sick will ultimately get us back to the place we all long to be,” Edwards said.

After its premiere, the “What You Need To Know” special will air again at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. It will also stream live online at lpb.org/livetv, on the LPB App and on LPB’s YouTube Channel.

“As a statewide network, LPB reaches a majority of Louisiana households making LPB uniquely positioned to deliver this important information to everyone,” said Beth Courtney, CEO of LPB. “Delivering factual information on the COVID vaccination is a continuation of LPB’s mission to offer essential educational services across Louisiana.”