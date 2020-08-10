Curbside meal service for the Livingston Parish Public Schools system will begin on Monday, Aug. 17, the school system has announced.

The service is being offered to ensure all Livingston Parish students remain fed regardless if they opt for on-campus or virtual instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Curbside meal service will be available from 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. daily, according to a post on the LPPS Facebook page. Meals are provided at no charge, and all students enrolled in the LPPS system are eligible to receive one breakfast and one lunch meal per day.

The Livingston Parish school system began the 2020-21 school year on Friday, Aug. 7, in Phase Two of its “LPPS Start Strong” reopening plan, which features a mixture of in-person and online learning. All students have been placed in one of four groups for the district’s phased reopening approach, which mirrors the phase the governor has set for the state.

Groups A and B are made of students in grades 3-12 who will alternate between virtual and in-person instruction under Phase Two, while Group C students represent students in all grade levels who opted for the district’s 100-percent virtual option out of fears for COVID-19.

Group D includes students in grades Pre-K-2, students with significant disabilities participating in alternate assessment, students attending the ELEC Center, and employee’s children. Group D students attend school five days a week.

According to the Child Nutrition Department, curbside meals service is an opportunity to offer school meals to Group A and B students on their respective “virtual” days as well as daily meals for Group C and Livingston Virtual students.

Meals must be picked up from the student’s home school (unless otherwise noted), and curbside lunch menus will be the same as the regular lunch menu. Child Nutrition staff is required to verify student(s) enrollment at the time of meal service.

If the student is not in the vehicle at the time of meal service, the parent/guardian must complete and sign a waiver stating the meal is for the student. School officials request the waiver be filled out in advance. (To find the waiver, click here.)

All regulations and guidelines (from the CDC, USDA, LDOE, CNP and LDHH) will be followed in all processes of meal service, including delivery, storage, preparation, serving and cleaning.

Parents/guardians are also asked to complete a survey “as soon as possible” informing “if and when you intend to utilize our curbside meal service for August 17 - August 21.” The survey, which can be found by clicking here, must be completed for “each student in the household.”