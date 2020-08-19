The Livingston Parish Public Schools system is asking parents and guardians to keep their children home if anyone in the household is showing symptoms “of any illness” as school is in full swing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In social media posts this week, district officials implored parents and guardians to “assist us in our effort to maintain our schools open so we can continue to educate your children.”

If anyone in a family’s household has symptoms of any illness, the district is asking that students be kept at home “until everyone in the family is symptom free for 24 hours without the use of medicine.”

According to the district’s “LPPS Start Strong” reopening plan, students are already advised to stay at home if they are sick “with any illness” or have a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees.

“Again, please do not send any member of your family to any of our school campuses if they are experiencing any symptoms of illness,” the district said. “Thanks for working with us to educate our students.”

Livingston Parish schools are midway through the second full week of the 2019-20 school year, which began on Aug. 7. The local school district is currently in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which features a mixture of in-person and virtual learning based on the grade level.

Last Friday, Superintendent Joe Murphy announced in a video message that the school system will update the community weekly on news related to COVID-19, saying that information will be released every Friday on the previous week’s activities.

The information will include “any update on COVID-19 related news or numbers and our progress during this challenging time,” and it will be sent out through the district’s social media channels, the district journal, and the school system’s website.

Murphy’s video message came three days after the district announced that more than 150 students and employees were in quarantine due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

The number of people in quarantine represented roughly a half-percent of the district’s 30,000 students and employees.

As of last week, the district was reporting 26,200 enrolled students, which is higher than the enrollment at the start of last school year and more than when school systems statewide were closed in March to curb the spread of COVID-19.