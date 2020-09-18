Superintendent Joe Murphy spent the beginning of Thursday’s Livingston Parish School Board meeting detailing the measures the school system has implemented since May to get ready for the 2020-21 school year.

With dozens of angry teachers outside the School Board office, unable to get inside due to capacity limitations set by the state, Murphy spent the first 25 minutes of the meeting going through a list of actions the district has taken to prepare for a school year unlike any other.

Schools across Louisiana have been forced to alter their traditional learning models and day-to-day procedures as the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know this process has not been perfect, and we know we must be better at what we do,” Murphy said. “We are committed to this, and we’re committed to making this better as we go through.”

The district began the school year in Phase Two of its “LPPS Start Strong” reopening plan, which is based on the phase Gov. John Bel Edwards has set for the state.

Phase Two features a mixture of in-person and virtual learning, depending on the student. Students were placed in one of four groups to start the year: Groups A and B, which received a combination of traditional and online instruction; Group C, which received 100 percent virtual instruction; and Group D, which received five-days-a-week on-campus instruction.

The hybrid model has been met with criticism from both teachers and parents during recent School Board meetings, with teachers saying they’re “overworked” and parents claiming their children are being “left behind.”

Teachers continued to voice their frustrations with the school system’s hybrid model during the Sept. 3 meeting before storming out of the building following a vote negating a proposed committee that would include board members, central office staff, teachers, and parents to assess the situation.

Those tensions carried over into Thursday's meeting, when teachers and parents aired their concerns outside the School Board office before being allowed in one at a time during the public comments portion of the meeting.

While speaking during Thursday’s meeting, Murphy referenced recent remarks made by State Superintendent Cade Brumley, who stated last week that “90 percent of the districts in the state… are in a hybrid environment,” with most of the others in a 100 percent virtual model.

Murphy also noted that the Livingston Parish school system was one of the first to reopen in the state and that there has been no waiver on instructional minutes.

“LPPS is still within the minimum instructional minute requirements for the 20-21 school year,” Murphy said.

With Edwards pushing the state to Phase Three of reopening last week, the school system is in the process of bringing students in grades 6-12 back to campuses for traditional instruction five days a week, something Murphy said “was met with excitement and optimism by our schools.”

The move to Phase Three will shrink the number of groups teachers have from four to two: Groups C and D. Group C students — which were at 2,242 as of Thursday — will still be able to receive 100 percent virtual instruction.

However, Murphy is encouraging parents and schools to return virtual students to campuses “at their discretion,” particularly the 392 special education students and 311 grades K-1 students who are in Group C.

“We implore, we ask our parents to please consider returning those students to our campuses five days a week,” Murphy said. “Those students are the ones who need the most services and the one who could benefit the most from our five-day instructional process.”

“We are also encouraging schools to return students to campuses at their discretion,” Murphy said later. “As you know, we made a statement that it would last for a grading period. We’re almost to the grading period, but we’ve been telling our schools for the last two weeks, if you get a request to return, please allow those students to return.

“But I will say, that is at the principal’s discretion.”

Near the end of his remarks, Murphy thanked his central office staff, the school board, administrators, and employees for their “amazing” work in “a most difficult year with challenges we have never faced before.”

“The bottom line is this — we are here for our children,” Murphy said. “That has been our focus, that has been our mission, and we will not waiver from our mission to service our children, whether they’re virtual or in person.

“This is what we do, this is what we’re committed to, this is what we were made for, and this we will be successful at.”

Below is a summary of the measures Murphy, who addressed the School Board from the podium, said the school system has taken and is still taking for the 2020-21 school year and beyond.

May 2020

LPPS adopted Google classroom as its virtual platform and trained administrative teams who in turn trained their staff by the release date of May 22. Along with that training, several supporting platforms were implemented to support instruction, such as SeeSaw, EdPuzzle, Flipgrid, Kahoot, Screencastify.

“As of this time, I do not know of another system that is not using Google Classroom,” Murphy said.

June 2020

LPPS was awarded $4.4 million through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. Grant monies were expended to purchase devices, improve connectivity, address digital curricular support, purchase health and hygiene items, and purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and other eligible items to support schools as defined by the CARES Act.

These commitments were made before the actual granting of the award to ensure availability before schools opened, Murphy said. Of that total, $2.3 million was spent on devices and access.

On June 23, LPPS received reopening guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and began formulating plans to reopen schools through a committee by following the presented guidelines.

The committee communicated with like grade band administrators and shared information with their staff. Reopening plans were released to all schools and made public on July 16. Reopening plans were submitted to LDOE on July 28, per requirements, and approved without question.

July 2020

The committee continued to meet and discuss reopening plans, and that information was shared with faculty and staff across the parish. A schedule of A,B, A,B, every other Friday was selected by the committee. The only other option considered was A,B, A,B virtual day.

During the last week of July, LPPS offered 60 virtual sessions to enhance and prepare teachers for the opening of schools. These sessions were filled each day with teachers receiving instruction and resources.

Murphy said schools also offered numerous trainings throughout the summer and any teacher that needed assistance was addressed by the principal and administrative team at the individual school sites.

August 2020

All supplies received from the CARES Act and all other purchases of PPE supplies were delivered to all schools by Friday, Aug. 7. Schools opened on schedule with B group attending.

“I have not talked to one principal who has told me they did not have what they needed to safely open their schools under the Phase Two guidelines — not one,” Murphy said. “I asked seven principals if their schools were ready in our committee meeting last Friday... and they all answered ‘yes.’”

Regarding devices

Since May, LPPS has added 10,000 devices to its inventory, along with 2,000 hotspots (Murphy noted that the district is still waiting for the arrival of approximately 1,000 hotspots. “We have been promised we will get them, and we are hoping to see those very shortly.”)

However, Murphy said connectivity “remains a major concern” and that the district is looking for ways to improve that issue “for all students.” He referenced a conference call this week with AT&T to explore ways to increase connectivity within the parish.

“Special areas were identified by AT&T, and we will be asking for assistance in those areas and working with AT&T to work on that,” Murphy said. “We have also contacted our other private providers, and we’re still working on those.”

Murphy credited the district’s technology department for working “non-stop” to provide these services and devices since May.

“Other districts have been told they will not get their orders until November, December or possibly later,” Murphy said. “Because of our proactive stance, LPPS was one of the few districts to receive their orders.”

Regarding virtual (Group C) students

The number of students choosing 100 percent virtual reached a peak of 2,977 students, just over 10 percent of the district’s total enrollment. That has since dropped to 2,242.

“We anticipate that number to drop even further now that we are welcoming back our 6-12 grades,” Murphy said.

The school system suspended existing enrollment for Group C students on Aug. 14, meaning no other students could enroll in the 100 percent virtual model without a doctor’s excuse.

Actions related to Group C students

So far, 236 virtual facilitators have agreed to assist with instruction, with the district allocating funds to schools to pay for those virtual instructors. The district has also entered into a partnership with Southeastern Louisiana University methods seniors to serve in that same capacity.

Additionally, available staff has been reassigned to assist with virtual instruction, and the district has provided digital curricular support for grade levels K-12.

The school system is producing lesson videos that are directly tied to curriculum. The videos are being produced through the curriculum department, curriculum coordinators, and the special education department.

Professional learning opportunities are being offered upon request, something Murphy said will continue “non-stop.”

Strong Start Committee

This week, the school system expanded its Start Strong committee, adding teachers, parents, and a board representation. The committee consists of 10 teachers, two parents, seven principals, one board rep, and six central office staff.

Short-term suggestions/solutions from the Committee include:

-- Streamline platforms used in Google Classroom

-- Improving consistency across all grade bands

-- Providing additional planning time – revisit October schedule after first grading period

-- Establishing specific requirements for students to remain virtual after the first grading period and if that criteria is not met, insist that students return to school by working through FINS and the court system to report truancy

-- Establishing uniform expectations for virtual participation each day. Looks different at different grade levels

-- Provide generic lessons for teachers

Long-term suggestions/solutions from the committee include:

-- Creation of an elementary virtual school located at the Literacy and Technology Center

-- Considering the accountability impact of the creation of a virtual school

-- Examining the impact on our schools of staffing a virtual school

-- Consider the types of devices used at different grade levels, such as interactive touch devices for younger students

-- Streamlining log-on process for K-2

-- Consider staggered start for 2021-22 school year and examine options for the 2021-22, school year

-- Research learner management solution for monitoring student activity

Health and Hygiene

Murphy said the district has invested “heavily” in maintaining the health and safety of students and employees. Disinfecting and cleaning protocols are in place and are in compliance with the phased guidelines.

The district has continually modified procedures and recently extended efforts through a professional cleaning and testing service that checks schools on a rotating basis using specific equipment to detect contaminants and retreat surfaces that are not hospital-grade clean.

Thus far, 170 tests have been conducted in schools, and only eight areas did not meet established criteria. Those areas were immediately retreated and are now in compliance.

“All this information was made available to the public in a press release last Friday,” Murphy said. “Anyone with a question regarding the safety and cleaning of our schools, I would encourage you to read that article.”

The school system has also publicly announced, through weekly videos and releases, the instances of COVID-19 across campuses. Murphy said those in quarantine from a positive test or coming into close contact with a positive test are “far below averages across the state and nation.”

“While we take every case seriously, we are absolutely confident that our mitigation efforts make Livingston Parish Public Schools safe for our students and our employees,” Murphy said.