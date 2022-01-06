The Livingston Parish school system will continue its current COVID-19 safety protocols, which include optional masking, and not suspend extracurricular activities “for the time being” amid the state’s latest surge of the virus.
In a statement, Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district will stick to the policies that were in place before the winter break unless “a stronger response” becomes necessary or is mandated by the state.
Livingston Parish students return to school on Monday, Jan. 10. Teachers return Jan. 6-7 for professional development workshops.
“Our leadership – including our professional medical staff members – have concluded that our district will remain with the protocols that were in place before the holidays for the time being,” Murphy said.
“This will give our district an assessment period to determine the effectiveness of our current policies, and a more reasonable adjustment period should a stronger response prove necessary or the governor issue any new mandates on Jan. 19.”
Locally, face masks have been optional in schools since late October, a decision that came one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the statewide mask that had been in place since August. Despite keeping the mandate in place in schools, Edwards gave districts the option of making face masks optional if they reverted to previous quarantining and close contact guidelines.
But this latest surge fueled by the Omicron variant — which has resulted in record-breaking increases in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations — has led health officials to call for more strict measures.
Last week, the Louisiana Department of Health shared return-to-school mitigation measures for the start of the second semester. Those recommendations include universal masking, social distancing at mealtimes, and suspending extracurricular activities and social gatherings until the state’s incidence rate drops below 200 new cases per 100,000.
“This [omicron] variant is capable of spreading widespread outbreaks at school and will likely result in K-12 school closures because of a large number of absences if prevention measures are not strictly followed,” said State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol.
Despite the LDH recommendations, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) said it does not plan to stop high school sports amid the state’s fifth surge of COVID-19. The decision on whether to halt sports, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said, will be left up to local school systems and health agencies.
Murphy mentioned the LHSAA’s decision in his statement and said the school system will not stop sports activities.
“Furthermore, the LHSAA has firmly stated that the decisions to suspend extracurricular activities are left to the discretion of the local education agencies; therefore, at this time, Livingston Parish Schools will not be suspending its scheduled activities,” he said.
Edwards’ current public health emergency, which he extended for an additional 28 days, expires Jan. 19. The proclamation recommends — but doesn’t mandate — that people wear face coverings when indoors in any place outside of a private residence. This follows guidance from state health leaders who have urged people to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Without a mandate in place for schools, each district is handling the situation differently. For instance, officials from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system said face masks will remain mandatory for students at least through January. In Tangipahoa and Ascension parishes, face coverings are “strongly recommended” but not required.
In St. Helena Parish, students must present a negative COVID-19 test upon returning to school and also wear a face mask throughout the school day.
Murphy said he sent an email to principals and administrators that included the LDH recommendations and school operational guidelines, the governor’s proclamation, and LHSAA memo.
Additionally, Murphy recommended that principals continue plans for their professional development workshops on Jan. 6-7 but asked that schedules be modified to reduce the number of employees who meet together.
“We also ask that social distancing be employed at all trainings to the greatest extent possible and we highly recommend that masks be worn by trainers and participants,” he said. “The most crucial factor in all of this is that we are sensibly and respectfully doing what we can to keep our community safe.”
Livingston Parish has seen a spike in cases over the last week. On Monday, officials confirmed 282 new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish from Dec. 30 - Jan. 3, which was more than the totals from the months of October (259) and November (144). That report came on the day the state confirmed more than 24,000 cases over the New year’s holiday, a record for a reporting period.
Livingston Parish confirmed another 109 cases on Tuesday, 80 on Wednesday, and 134 on Thursday and is currently listed in the “high” risk category for community spread.
