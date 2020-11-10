The LSU-Alabama football game scheduled for this Saturday in Tiger Stadium has been postponed for COVID-19 related reasons, university officials announced in a statement.
It is unclear when — or if — the game will be made up.
The postponement stems from “a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements,” the statement read.
“Based on the number of student-athletes unavailable due to positive tests, contact tracing, and non-COVID injuries, we will not have the minimum number of scholarship players necessary to play on Saturday,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said.
“We are disappointed there will be no football in Tiger Stadium this weekend, but we will always prioritize the health and wellness of our student-athletes. We will continue to follow the league's protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play.”
This week, the SEC has announced three postponements due to COVID-19 related reasons: The postponement for Auburn at Mississippi State was announced on Monday followed by Texas A&M at Tennessee on Tuesday, along with Alabama at LSU.
Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been rescheduled for Dec. 12.
“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement.
“We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”
This marks the second game for LSU to be altered due to the novel coronavirus. Earlier this season, LSU and Florida were forced to postpone their match following an outbreak within the Gators program.
That postponement has put this season’s LSU-Bama tilt in jeopardy.
With LSU and Floria rescheduling their contest for Dec. 12, “the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated,” university officials said. The regular season is scheduled to end Dec. 5, followed by the SEC Championship Dec. 19.
However, conference officials said, “The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.”
