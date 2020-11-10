Soon-to-be graduates finally got the news they were hoping for.
LSU officials last week announced that the university would hold an in-person commencement ceremony following the fall 2020 semester.
The ceremony will be held Dec. 18 in Tiger Stadium, and the exact time will be determined at a later date. It will be open to December 2020 graduates as well as May and August 2020 graduates who did not get to attend an in-person ceremony in the spring or summer.
This will mark the first in-person commencement ceremony for LSU since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In light of the overwhelming feedback we have received in support of an in-person December commencement ceremony, we are pleased to announce that we will offer an in-person ceremony after all, for those who choose to participate,” the university said in a statement.
“The ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 18, in Tiger Stadium, with the time to be determined once we receive feedback from all our graduates.”
The announcement comes less than a month after university officials said they were advised by public health experts against holding an in-person ceremony for fall 2020 graduates, especially since LSU is moving all classes online after the Thanksgiving break due to the ongoing public health emergency.
The initial decision was made to hold a virtual commencement ceremony in December, following similar ceremonies in the spring and summer.
That announcement was met with much outcry from the student body and parents, leading Interim President Tom Galligan to issue another statement saying university leaders would listen to students and “consider all viable options.”
“Clearly we underestimated the desire to have a live, in-person commencement,” the university said after reopening discussions regarding an in-person ceremony. “While the health and safety of our campus community must remain our top priority during the pandemic, we have heard you loud and clear.”
Those discussions led to last Friday’s announcement of a traditional graduation ceremony, the first at LSU in roughly a year.
Any 2020 graduates who do not feel safe attending the ceremony will have another opportunity to attend a commencement ceremony in the future, LSU officials said. The university will still have a virtual commencement celebration in December for those who do not feel comfortable attending the in-person ceremony.
Officials warned that because of the fluid nature of the pandemic and possible changes to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, “the details of this event could change, or the event could even be cancelled.”
“We hope that won’t happen, but we intend to follow state and federal guidelines for everyone’s safety,” the statement read.
Some of the guidelines include:
-- Each graduate will be allocated four tickets: one for themselves and one for each of up to three guests. More information on tickets will be provided to graduates soon.
-- Graduates will be seated in the stands at Tiger Stadium with their own guests and will be socially distanced from other groups. Masks will be required at all times.
-- This will be a “contactless” ceremony, so graduates will not walk across the stage. Instead, their names will be read aloud and displayed on the video screen in Tiger Stadium, and they will briefly stand in place to be acknowledged by their guests and the crowd. Also, to remain contactless, there will not be a printed commencement program and diplomas will not be handed out on site but will be mailed to the graduates.
-- There will be a minimal platform party and minimal attendance by LSU faculty and staff to help further reduce the density of people at the event. The commencement will be staffed by professional event staff who will direct participants to appropriate seating, facilitate social distancing, and ensure appropriate use of masks. Any faculty or staff who would like to attend should contact their Dean’s office for information, but there will not be a faculty procession and employees will not be required to attend.
Those who attend the upcoming commencement ceremony will still be welcome to a future ceremony and have their walk across the stage “when things get back to normal,” officials said.
“If you do not attend this ceremony but would like to come back in the future to walk across the stage, we likewise welcome you as well,” the statement read.
To ensure that each graduate’s name is called and appears on the screen in Tiger Stadium, the university is asking those who plan on attending to fill out a brief questionnaire by Friday, Nov. 20.
Only graduating seniors and returning graduates will be given tickets to this event.
More information on December commencement, the virtual celebration, and the time of the in-person ceremony once it is determined will be available at www.lsu.edu/commencement.
“In the meantime, save the date, study hard, and stay well,” the statement concluded. “We appreciate the feedback from all of you regarding this commencement, and we are doing our best to work within state and federal safety guidelines to offer our graduates this in-person ceremony. Congratulations to all our graduates, and Geaux Tigers!”
