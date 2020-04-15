LSU is working to protect those who save others.
As part of the state’s response to support healthcare workers on the frontlines against the novel coronavirus, LSU recently began large-scale production of personal protective equipment, or PPE, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).
The PMAC PPE production effort, according to a press release, “unifies LSU’s innovation, research, expertise, assets and facilities” into a single purpose-driven initiative: Protecting Louisiana’s doctors and nurses through bold and creative efforts to fill shortages in critical equipment, specifically gowns and face shields.
“We are proud to see the response being rallied at LSU,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “Not only is the flagship ramping up PPE production and testing capabilities, but the Health Sciences Centers in New Orleans and Shreveport are doing a phenomenal job of treating and testing as well.
“The entirety of the LSU family has responded to this health crisis and are making a difference for the people of Louisiana through their innovation and commitment.”
Within the PMAC, LSU employees are actively working with physicians in New Orleans and Shreveport to develop and produce two types of necessary PPE: Heavy-duty, reusable gowns made from billboard vinyl donated by Lamar Advertising and Circle Graphics, and face shields with donated materials and design feedback from Baker Hughes.
“What’s happening today is an example of our university’s unwavering commitment to providing solutions to the most challenging problems facing society,” Interim President Tom Galligan said in a statement. “I am proud of the outstanding and innovative work being conducted by our faculty, staff and students in the face of such great adversity.”
The gown project began in the garage of LSU Medical Physics Program Director Wayne Newhauser. Working with Biomedical Engineering student Meagan Moore and in partnership with the Bella Bowman Foundation, Newhauser began developing prototypes for gowns and other PPE as shortages of the important gear made headlines across the nation.
The university’s COVID-19 response team assessed the gown design and determined it could be scaled, and under the directive of Galligan, began assembling a cross-campus team to bring the operation to reality.
Staffed entirely by LSU employees, the PMAC operation relies on comprehensive security and health measures as well as close coordination with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) to ensure the safety of its people and the production environment.
University personnel from Athletics, Facility Services, Environmental Health and Safety, Emergency Operations, Industry Engagement, and Research & Economic Development collaborated to turn the PMAC into a safe, real-scale fabrication space.
The PMAC effort required expertise from across campus.
The Theater Department donated sewing machines and helped adjust the design of the gowns to fit the recommendations from GOHSEP and physicians. Facility Services worked with the College of Engineering’s Advanced Manufacturing and Machining Facility to fabricate custom metal stencils for the gown’s creation.
Additionally, Athletics is facilitating the use of the PMAC and supporting logistical and communications efforts, while Environmental Health & Safety designed a safe and operational space that facilitates scaled production.
The community partnership in the project extends to Coca-Cola, Baton Rouge, which is donating drinks for those working in the PMAC each day. As output expands, LSU will continue to bring expertise from every area of campus as well as new partners to support new initiatives.
“Crises like the one we face today illustrate why research universities exist,” Galligan said. “We will make it through this pandemic by working together and ensuring that LSU’s efforts from Shreveport to New Orleans make it to those on the front lines of this fight.”
For those interested in supporting this effort, donations can be made at http://c-fund.us/rhl.
To learn more about LSU’s fight against COVID-19, visit https://www.lsu.edu/coronavirus/response/.
LSU’s collective COVID-related efforts to date have included:
-- Establishing coronavirus testing facilities at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine’s River Road Laboratory, and LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
-- Initiating clinical trials measuring the safety and efficacy of drugs like hydroxychloroquine and potential treatments like inhaled nitric oxide against the virus;
-- Coordinating PPE collection and donation from LSUA, LSUE, and LSUS;
-- Facilitating extension, outreach and education through LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the LSU AgCenter; and
-- Funding and managing rapid innovation in gown and shield PPE design, UV-based mobile sterilization technology, and large-scale hand sanitizer production in Baton Rouge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.