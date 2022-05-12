As the spring semester nears an end, LSU is changing its COVID-19 policy ahead of the summer.
The university announced this week that the daily symptom tracker will be discontinued and that LSU community members will no longer receive daily email or text alerts.
The change in policy goes into effect on Saturday, May 14. The COVID-19 Call Center will close that same day.
Students, faculty, and staff will still be required to report positive cases of COVID-19, according to university officials. A new reporting tool has been added to the MyLSU homepage and can be accessed under the Campus Community menu.
COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for students, faculty, and staff will remain available at the Student Health Center, along with COVID-19 testing for students.
The Coates Hall testing site has closed, and the 4-H Mini Barn will discontinue testing next Friday, May 13, though it will continue to provide vaccinations until Friday, May 27.
The university lifted its previous mask mandate in November but reversed course in January when the omicron wave hit. Following a drop in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, the mask mandate was again lifted for both indoor and outdoor spaces in February.
In their announcement of the university’s latest changes, LSU leaders urged students, faculty, and staff to continue following the COVID-19 Roadmap website for the “most up-to-date information.”
“We will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the Health & Medical Advisory Committee during the summer,” the university said. “We will provide any further updates prior to the fall semester, or if the situation changes before that.”
“Thank you for your cooperation and all your efforts that have allowed us to reach this point. Have a safe and wonderful summer!”
