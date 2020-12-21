Following a most unique semester, LSU held a most unique commencement ceremony.
For only the second time in the university’s history, graduation took place in Tiger Stadium, where the largest fall class ever received its hard-earned degrees.
A record-breaking 1,966 degrees were conferred on students who had just wrapped up the fall 2020 semester. It was the university’s first in-person commencement since before the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, following virtual ceremonies in the spring and summer.
In addition to the in-person ceremony, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event, with the names of all the graduates displayed on scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
“We’re really here! We made it,” said Interim President Tom Galligan said. “Wait, let me correct myself: Louisiana State University graduates of 2020 — you have made it!”
Plans for a more traditional ceremony were finalized in early November, less than a month after university officials said they were advised by public health experts against holding an in-person ceremony for fall 2020 graduates.
The initial decision was made to hold a virtual commencement ceremony in December, following similar ceremonies in the spring and summer.
That announcement was met with much outcry from the student body and parents, leading Galligan to issue another statement saying university leaders would listen to students and “consider all viable options.”
Those discussions led to the announcement of a traditional graduation ceremony, the first at LSU in roughly a year.
During Friday’s ceremony, Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees. University life has been thrown upside-down since March, when the COVID-19 outbreak began and changed all aspects of ordinary life, including that at the nation’s universities and colleges.
Galligan said the class showed tremendous character, ability and heart this year, and that they have what it takes to accomplish anything they set out to do in life.
He also encouraged the graduates not to focus too much on the future and be able to instead be present and cherish even the small moments, sharing the event in his life that taught him and his family “how precious each second of every day truly is.”
In October 2018, Galligan’s daughter was diagnosed with a very aggressive and rare form of non-small cell lung cancer. Her battle with cancer ultimately ended in August 2019. Galligan told the graduates about how they enjoyed every moment they had with Aisling and wanted even the small moments to be as long and slow in passing as possible.
“For those of you who have lost family members or loved ones, you know those wounds don’t ever really fully heal, and you don’t want them too,” he said. “The loss will always hurt, but you know our loved ones don’t ever really leave us. We carry their spirit in our heart everywhere we go for the rest of our days. And, in doing so, we enrich both the moment in which we are currently living and the moments we have lived through.”
Galligan added, “So let’s be present in this incredible moment that we’re so fortunate to be celebrating now — let us together cherish this wonderful day and every minute of every day to come.”
The graduating class, while completing their LSU studies in a hybrid fashion of in-person and online classes, represented one of the most diverse fall graduating classes ever at the university. The class included the most degrees awarded to Black and Hispanic students, and represented the most degrees awarded to veteran students.
LSU’s December 2020 graduating class represented 53 Louisiana parishes, 47 U.S. states and 45 foreign countries. Women made up 53.49 percent of the class, and men made up 46.51 percent. The oldest graduate is 71, and the youngest are 20.
“The class of 2020 is truly unique,” said LSU Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie. “There is no other way to put it … these graduates have persevered and faced first of their kind challenges throughout their academic careers.
“This class has shown that with grit, tenacity and dedication, there is nothing that Tiger can’t do.”
The 1,966 total graduates are made up of 1,311 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 486 who received master’s degrees; 34 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 81 who received a Ph.D.; four who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 50 who received a post-bachelorette certificate.
Also, 21 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this fall.
Approximately 151 students graduated with honors, including 18 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
All graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement. As usual, graduates’ names are listed on the LSU commencement website by hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.