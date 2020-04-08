In a semester that has been in flux because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, LSU students can now choose how their final grades will be reported.

For this semester, students can have their final grades reported on their official transcripts as either traditional letter grades or Pass/No Credit grades on a class-by-class basis, the university announced in a letter addressed to students on Wednesday.

The grading options were based on input from the Faculty Senate as well as Student Government, the university said, and they only apply to students taking classes for the spring 2020 semester.

The option is not available to LSU Online Program students, LSU School of Veterinary Medicine students, and LSU Law Center students.

“We appreciate that this has been an unusual semester for each of you, and we are inspired by your tenacity and commitment to your studies,” the university said in a statement. “We wish you all the best as we enter the last several weeks of the semester, and encourage you to remain focused on your coursework.”

If a student selects to have one or more of classes moved to a P/NC grading framework, those who earn between an A+ and a C- will receive a “P” on their official transcript (between an A+ and B- for graduate students), the university said, while those who earn between a D+ and an F will receive an “NC” on their transcript (between a C+ and F for graduate students).

According to the university’s statement regarding the grading options, a “P” indicates the student passed the course and will receive the established number of credit hours, while “NC” indicates the student was enrolled and completed the course, but will not receive credit for it.

Neither the “P” nor the “NC” will affect the student’s GPA, the university said.

Students will receive additional information on how to select which courses they’d like to designate as P/NC. For those who prefer the traditional letter grades they have earned, no action is required.

The university warned students who may switch to the P/NC format, saying there could be “potentially significant implications” that could negatively affect academic standing, probationary status, financial aid and scholarships, and possibly graduation.

“Each student will make their own informed decisions, and we encourage you to seek guidance from your academic advisor if there are questions or concerns,” the university said.

LSU shifted to online classes in March for the rest of the spring semester following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide public health emergency declaration.

A few weeks later, Interim President Thomas C. Galligan, Jr., announced the university was postponing all spring commencement ceremonies. Shortly after that, LSU moved all of its spring intersession and summer courses to an online format.