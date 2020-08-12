Interim President Thomas Galligan outlined safety measures the LSU community will have to follow when the fall 2020 semester starts in less than two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Presidential Directive on COVID-19 Safety,” released this week, pertains to various protocols regarding face coverings, isolation and quarantining, accommodations, and enforcement.
The fall semester and on-campus instruction at LSU, which closed campus last March to curb the spread of the virus, is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.
“This directive is for the collective safety of the campus community and will stay in place until cancelled by a subsequent Presidential Directive,” the directive said in its conclusion. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in advance.”
According to the directive, face masks are to be worn “properly” over the mouth and nose “at all times” inside classrooms and meeting rooms with faculty, when entering or leaving classrooms or buildings, inside public transportation vehicles, and in any other inside space especially when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
Face masks will also have to be worn outdoors in public corridors “especially when six feet of social distancing cannot be strictly maintained,” the directive states.
Isolation protocols vary depending on symptoms, according to the directive.
If a person is symptomatic and confirmed positive, that person must self-isolate until 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms and symptoms have improved and 24 hours have passed without a fever (without the use of fever reducing medications).
If a person is asymptomatic and confirmed positive that person must self-isolate until at least 10 days have passed since the date of the positive test result.
For those who come into close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, that person must quarantine for 14 days after the last contact with the COVID-19 positive person. Close contact is defined as at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of another.
Students who are not able to wear a face covering due to medical constraints are instructed to contact Disability Services “to properly document their limitations and determine a plan for accommodation,” the directive states.
Similarly, employees who have a medical issue preventing the use of a face covering should contact the Office of Human Resource Management to properly document their medical constraint and determine a plan for proper accommodations.
Students who fail to comply with this directive will be referred to Student Advocacy and Accountability (SAA) for violating the Code of Student of Conduct.
Employees who fail to comply with this directive may be referred to the Office of Human Resource Management for discipline.
“All of us at LSU appreciate your continued understanding and cooperation, and we’re looking forward to seeing you on campus very soon,” Galligan said in a recent letter to students. “In the meantime, please stay safe and healthy.”
To read the full directive, click here.
