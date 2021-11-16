LSU is lifting its campus-wide indoor mask mandate, President William Tate IV announced Tuesday.
The change in policy comes roughly three weeks after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the mask mandate for the state following weeks of sustained improvement in COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
At the time, LSU leaders opted to continue requiring masks for all people while indoors on campus, something they said would be in place through the end of the semester.
But after consultation with the university’s Health and Medical Advisory Committee — which consists of medical doctors, epidemiologists, engineers and biomedical researchers from across the state — Tate said the decision was made to lift the mask mandate that had been in place since fall 2020.
Along with no longer requiring masks on the Baton Rouge campus, Tate said the university has ended restrictions for on-campus events.
All changes are “effective immediately,” Tate wrote in a letter to students, faculty, and staff.
“Let me first say this would not be possible without the cooperation of the entire LSU community,” Tate said. “The vast majority of you chose to be vaccinated in numbers rarely seen at other universities, and you were diligent in adhering to the protocols we put in place to ensure the health and safety of our university family.”
Though the mask mandate and other restrictions are now over, Tate warned that the university is “moving forward with confidence, but with caution.”
“While we are encouraged by the low number of cases we have seen this fall, and the overall success of our COVID policies and protocols, the pandemic is still a fluid situation,” Tate said.
“We will continue to carefully monitor trends, and these protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns, number of cases, or positivity rates in the Baton Rouge area change significantly. The health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority.”
Tate said quarantine protocols will remain unchanged, wastewater testing will remain in place, and testing of unvaccinated individuals will continue. He added that more information regarding the spring semester “will be coming soon.”
The Health and Medical Advisory Committee continues to recommend vaccines and boosters for those who meet the criteria outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health, Tate said. He reminded that booster shots and vaccines from all three manufacturers are available for students and employees at the Student Health Center. Testing, vaccines and boosters are also available at other campus locations.
In his letter, Tate cautioned the university body to “use caution” as the holidays approach, saying, “It is still important to wear masks at group gatherings, and to stay home if you are sick.”
“I want to thank you all for your cooperation throughout the pandemic,” Tate said. “We have worked together, kept our case count very low, and protected the most vulnerable among us. Please continue to exercise caution and good judgment so that we can keep taking positive steps forward.”
