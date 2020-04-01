All LSU spring intersession and summer courses will be held online due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, the university announced Wednesday.

The latest move comes hours after the Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,424 positive cases of the disease, a 23-percent increase from the day before. The death toll now stands at 273.

“We have made the difficult decision to move Spring Intersession, both Summer Sessions, and Summer Intersession to an online format,” the university said in a statement.

“Making this decision now gives our faculty a chance to plan, and gives you a chance to make decisions about the types of courses you want to take before scheduling closes and before fee bills go out.”

The university urged students to watch LSU’s official social media channels for any updates related to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on LSU. Questions can be sent to academicaffairs@lsu.edu. More information can be obtained by visiting https://lsu.edu/coronavirus/…/email/04-01-student-update.php.

Last week, Interim President Thomas C. Galligan, Jr., announce that LSU would postpone all spring commencement ceremonies. He said the decision to postpone was made with “significant input” from the Student Government and other student leaders who conducted a survey that drew participation of nearly 2,000 students. The interim president called it “an extremely hard decision to make, but it’s the right one.”

Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide “stay at home” order that he now plans to extend through April 30. The order closed all schools and universities across the state, among other things.

LSU sent the following letter to students Wednesday afternoon regarding the decision to move spring intersession and summer courses to an online format:

“Dear Students,

“As you know, scheduling is already under way for Spring Intersession, Summer Session, and Summer Intersession. Given the uncertainty we are facing about the recommended timelines for social distancing, it is difficult to plan for the future, but we must. We have made the difficult decision to move Spring Intersession, both Summer Sessions, and Summer Intersession to an online format. Making this decision now gives our faculty a chance to plan, and gives you a chance to make decisions about the types of courses you want to take before scheduling closes and before fee bills go out.

“We will ensure that even though these classes move online, the Intersessions and Summer Sessions are as robust as ever. We are committed to keeping you on track for graduation. I know you will all rise to this challenge as you have risen to the other challenges we are already overcoming.

“Thank you for your continued perseverance through this uncertain time. Please watch LSU’s official social media channels for any updates related to coronavirus and its impact on LSU. And please don’t hesitate to ask your professors any questions about courses. You can also direct questions to the academic department or dean’s office through which your courses are offered.

“If you still have unanswered questions after that, you may direct those to academicaffairs@lsu.edu.”