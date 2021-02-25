LSU officials are hopeful that the fall 2021 semester will bring campus operations “back to normal” as the state nears a year since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Interim President Tom Galligan and Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie made the announcement in a letter to students on Wednesday, just as students are preparing to schedule their fall courses.
In the letter, Galligan and Haynie said they expect fall 2021 to “operate similarly to fall 2019” if the state continues to make progress in its vaccination effort, which is now into its third month.
As of Thursday, the state has administered more than 925,000 vaccine doses, with around 332,000 residents completing the two-dose series.
“Assuming that vaccinations proceed as expected, we anticipate that by fall, we will be able to operate the way we did before the onset of the pandemic,” they wrote. “In other words, we expect the vast majority of courses to be delivered face-to-face once again, and for the majority of campus operations to be back to normal.”
LSU and other higher education institutions transitioned to an online format last March when the novel coronavirus outbreak began in Louisiana. While the spring 2020 semester was completed remotely, students have spent the last two semesters learning in a hybrid model of in-person and online classes.
Galligan and Haynie said the university will “closely monitor the distribution of the vaccine and will make any adjustments to our plans that are necessary.” The university will continue to follow “all state and CDC guidelines, with the safety of our campus community as our guidepost.”
“We intend to do all we can to return our campus safely to pre-COVID-19 operations,” they wrote.
The two said they do not have an update regarding summer session and intersession but are closely monitoring the state’s COVID-19 progress “and will provide an update as soon as possible regarding those sessions.”
LSU officials are also working on plans for spring 2021 commencement “and will send out a separate communication with those details as soon as they are confirmed.”
Following virtual ceremonies in the spring and summer, the university held an in-person graduation in Tiger Stadium in December — for only the second time in history — after much outcry from students and parents.
For updates, people are urged to monitor www.lsu.edu/roadmap. Students are also encouraged to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine and take a vaccine survey at https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/vaccines/index.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.