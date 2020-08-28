LSU recognized more than 600 summer graduates during a virtual graduation celebration on Friday, Aug. 7.
Of that total, six are from Livingston Parish, including one who graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Approximately 609 degrees were conferred during the virtual graduation watch party that took place on the LSU Facebook page. The ceremony was converted into an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following the ceremony, all of the graduates’ names were displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
LSU’s virtual graduation featured a “Year in Review” video as well as performances from LSU alumnus and “Hamilton” San Francisco cast member Deaundre’ Woods, who sang the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The ceremony included messages from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie, and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees. It also featured remarks from the deans of the senior colleges along with a performance of the university’s Alma Mater by LSU School of Music faculty and staff.
Galligan congratulated the graduates on behalf of the entire LSU family.
“With your graduation today, you have proven you are precisely the people we need to lead us in the future,” Galligan said. “As you go forward on your journey, I urge you to focus not on the challenges you are confronted with, but on the opportunities created by them.
“Always remember the resiliency, optimism and hard work that brought you to this day, for these are the same traits that will help you reach many more milestones in your lives and in your careers.”
All summer graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.
Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish.
Livingston Parish
College of Art & Design
Sidney Marie Rosso, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Casie Danielle Champagne, Watson
Rachel Ariana Farrar, Denham Springs
Hannah Elizabeth Greer, Watson (Magna Cum Laude)
College of Science
Stephanie Anne Matthews, Denham Springs
Graduate School
(Master’s)
Madeline Spearman Blocker, Walker
