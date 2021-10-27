Despite Gov. John Bel Edwards lifting the statewide indoor mask mandate this week, leaders at LSU and Southeastern Louisiana University said in separate announcements that their campuses will continue to require face coverings inside.
Edwards made his announcement in a press conference Tuesday, removing the mask mandate for most settings, such as government buildings, college and university campuses and businesses.
But entities, Edwards said, have the power to continue with indoor masking, which is still recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in places with high transmission rates.
In a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, LSU media relations director Ernie Ballard said the university “will continue with the protocols in place on campus, including the indoor mask mandate, through the end of the semester.”
“We are pleased with the results we’ve seen this semester with vaccinations, wastewater testing and other protocols and feel it’s best to finish out the semester with those in place,” Ballard said in a tweet.
Ballard added that LSU leaders will reassess the situation before the spring semester to determine if the university will extend or lift the mask mandate.
In a separate announcement, Southeastern President John L. Crain said in a message to students and faculty that Southeastern “is bound by University of Louisiana System guidelines as well as guidance from the CDC.”
That guidance, Crain said, calls for indoor masking while local COVID-19 transmission rates are “substantial” or higher, as is the case in Tangipahoa Parish.
“We will continue to monitor both UL System guidelines and CDC guidance as well as local COVID-19 transmission rates,” Crain said in his message. “Based on these parameters, at the appropriate time we will revisit our campus mask policy. Until then, masks remain required indoors in accordance with our campus-wide face mask policy.”
