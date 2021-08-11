All LSU students will need to provide one of three items prior to arriving on campus for the fall 2021 semester, according to new guidelines released this week.

The required items fall in line with the university’s recently updated COVID-19 safety protocols for the fall semester, which include mandatory testing for unvaccinated students and mask-wearing for all, regardless of vaccination status.

Upon returning to campus, LSU students will have to provide one of the following items:

-- Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 5 days prior to arrival on campus

-- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination

-- Proof of a positive COVID-19 test result no more than 90 days prior to arrival on campus

To show compliance with LSU’s entry protocols, students must access the Fall 2021 COVID-19 Entry Test Verification Portal and upload appropriate documentation. Students will receive a confirmation email, “which they should keep and be prepared to show upon arrival to campus,” the university said.

Entry protocols are required for all LSU undergraduate and graduate students appearing on campus or participating in on-campus activities, whether living on or off campus. This includes those living in Greek housing, students of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, and students of the School of Veterinary Medicine.

Those moving into on-campus residence halls and apartments must complete this process before move-in day. On-campus residents will be expected to show their confirmation email to Residential Life staff at their time of arrival to proceed with their move-in.

Students already on campus should complete this verification as soon as possible.

Students who have already filled out LSU’s vaccine reporting survey still need to complete the verification portal, because the two systems ask for different information.

University officials warned that submitting false information regarding their vaccination status “may result in suspension from campus and referral to Student Advocacy & Accountability for discipline including expulsion.”

All LSU students must complete the entry protocols no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Earlier this month, LSU President William Tate announced that students who don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to submit a negative test on a monthly basis for the upcoming fall semester.

However, the university is not mandating that students be vaccinated to attend this fall.

University leaders also said mask wearing will continue to be required indoors and within 50 feet of building entrances. In his letter to students and employees, Tate noted that the masking requirement is consistent with the most recent proclamation from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who reissued a statewide mask mandate for everyone 5 and older amid the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations remain available on campus. Appointments are not necessary.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 should report their positive test in LSU’s Daily Symptom Checker and isolate, per LSU’s COVID-19 protocols.