LSU students won’t be required to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus ahead of the fall semester, but university leaders said they “strongly encourage” students to get a vaccine.
So far, more than 10,000 LSU students and employees have been vaccinated, according to a statement from Interim President Tom Galligan and Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie.
In the statement, Galligan and Haynie said the university can’t require vaccinations under FDA Emergency Use Authorization status but that “broad immunization is critical to helping end the current pandemic and to protecting our overall university community.”
“In support of LSU’s commitment to health and safety for all members of our community, we strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated,” they said.
Galligan and Haynie said a larger percentage of students and employees getting vaccinated will help the university “return to pre-pandemic normal this Fall,” which would include bringing back face-to-face courses, a wider range of events and activities on campus, expanded dining and recreation options, “and greater interpersonal collaboration among faculty, students and researchers.”
“Most importantly, a safer LSU ultimately means a safer Louisiana for our families, friends and neighbors,” they said.
At the end of their statement, Galligan and Haynie directed students to the federally-backed COVID-19 vaccine center that opened last week in East Baton Rouge Parish. They also urged students to fill out the vaccination reporting survey the university is conducting.
