As the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, LSU will not hold an in-person graduation ceremony at the end of the fall semester, university officials have announced.
Instead, the Fall 2020 commencement ceremony will be virtual, following ceremonies in the spring and summer.
In a message addressed to students, faculty, and staff Friday morning, Interim President Tom Galligan cited advice from public health experts as the reason for opting against a traditional ceremony.
“Public health experts have advised us not to hold an in-person graduation ceremony this fall, especially since we are moving all classes remote after Thanksgiving to avoid bringing students back to campus after they have gone home and/or traveled to other areas,” Galligan said in a statement.
“Therefore, we have made the difficult decision that the Dec. 18 commencement ceremony will be virtual.”
Galligan said the university will offer graduates access to “pop-up” commencement photography studios around campus during November “so they can have professional photos taken in their commencement regalia.”
Details on the virtual ceremony and the pop-up photo studios will be shared with graduates in the coming days, Galligan said.
The university still plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony for all LSU 2020 graduates — May, August and December — “as soon as it is safe to do so.”
“... It is our goal to hold that event in spring 2021,” Galligan said. “We want to celebrate with all our 2020 graduates in person, and we pledge to make the event a special day for graduates and their families.”
In other university news, Galligan said the spring 2021 semester “will look very similar to this fall,” saying classes will be a combination of in-person, online, and a hybrid of both. Residential life and dining procedures will look largely the same, but officials hope to ease some restrictions on events and student gatherings “to provide a more traditional student experience wherever possible.”
“We understand that the pandemic and all the new procedures it brought with it have not been convenient, but our mitigation efforts helped us maintain on-campus operations this fall and helped keep our number of COVID-19 cases relatively low,” he said.
“While even one case is too many, we believe that the precautions we have taken have been why less than 1% of the LSU community has had COVID-19 at any given time. Therefore, we must continue with our basic safety practices that have been, so far, predominantly successful. Your safety is of the highest priority to us.”
The interim president also announced changes to the academic calendar for next semester, removing the traditionally “longer” Mardi Gras break and spring break but adding extra holidays in March.
Galligan said university officials are trying to avoid long holiday breaks in which people travel and can potentially bring the virus back to campus.
Holidays next semester will be as follows:
-- Monday, Jan. 18 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-- Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Mardi Gras
-- Friday, March 12 – Mid-Semester Break
-- Thursday, March 25 – March Break
-- Friday, April 2 – Good Friday
Additionally, classes will end a week sooner, with final exams and commencement occurring one week earlier. The last day of class for the spring semester will be moved from May 1 to April 24, and finals will now be held April 26 - May 1.
Graduation is currently scheduled for May 7-8.
All other aspects of the spring academic calendar remain unchanged, and the spring semester will begin as planned on Monday, Jan. 11, Galligan said.
“We thank all of you for your patience and cooperation throughout 2020, and we have high hopes that 2021 will be a better, safer year for all of us,” he said. “As always, we will continue to get through this together.”
To read the entire message, click here.
