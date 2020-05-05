LSU is going virtual.

The university announced this week that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for the Spring 2020 graduating class on Friday, May 15.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on the LSU Facebook page and will feature a message from interim President Thomas Galligan and LSU alumni.

The ceremony will also include a performance from Grammy award-winner Lauren Daigle, who will sing the national anthem, as well as world-renowned opera star and LSU alum Lisette Oropesa, who will lead the LSU Alma Mater. Additionally, the LSU Spirit Squad will dance to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers.”

Though people will be watching the ceremony from their homes, the university is encouraging people to wear their caps and gowns and to upload pictures using #LSUGrad.

After the ceremony, the names of the graduating class will be displayed in Tiger Stadium.

LSU postponed all spring commencement ceremonies in late March amid the novel coronavirus, which has reached more than 29,600 reported cases and 1,990 deaths in Louisiana as of Monday.