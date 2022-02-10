With new COVID-19 cases decreasing in the Baton Rouge area over the last few weeks, LSU will lift its mask mandate on Feb. 14, officials announced Thursday.
In addition, all classes “will resume their delivery modality as listed in the course catalog,” President William Tate said in a statement.
“We would like to thank all of you for your diligence and cooperation that has allowed us to get to this point,” Tate said.
LSU’s announcement comes as the state’s fifth surge of COVID-19 continues to show signs of waning following historic increases in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
The most recent surge was fueled by the omicron variant, which was said to be more transmissible though less harmful than previous strains of the virus.
The university lifted its previous mask mandate in November but reversed course in January when the omicron wave hit. At that time, professors were allowed to hold their courses online for the first two weeks as COVID-19 cases soared in Louisiana. LSU extended the online teaching option an additional two weeks on Jan. 25.
Despite lifting the mask mandate for indoor and outdoor spaces, Tate said face coverings are still “encouraged.” Tate also recommended students wear N95 and KN95 masks that “provide the best protection.”
For more information about LSU’s pandemic response, visit the LSU COVID Roadmap site at https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/index.php.
