LSU will move to Phase Three of its COVID-19 recovery plan beginning on Monday, March 8, university officials have announced.
The announcement came two days after Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state would move forward to Phase Three of reopening following several weeks of improving COVID-19 numbers.
Interim President Tom Galligan and Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie explained the new guidelines in a letter to students, faculty, and staff on Thursday.
“While this represents great progress in our fight against COVID-19, we ask you to help keep LSU moving in the right direction by remaining vigilant in your safety and hygiene practices,” they wrote.
In Phase Three, students on campus will still be required to wear face coverings, which is part of Edwards’ Phase Three order. All in-person attendees at meetings and events will be required to follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and personal hygiene.
The university is still encouraging meetings and events “to be held virtually, whenever possible.” If an in-person meeting or event takes place, “outdoor venues are encouraged.”
Some of LSU’s Phase Three guidelines include:
-- Indoor meetings and events will be limited to 50 percent capacity, not to exceed 250 attendees.
-- Outdoor meetings and events will be limited to 50 percent capacity, with no maximum number of attendees.
-- All meetings and events with more than 10 in-person attendees will still require written approval from the EOC. More information on event requirements and approval forms can be found at https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/campus/events.php.
-- Effective Monday, student organizations can request changes for any events scheduled in TigerLink for Saturday, March 20, or later.
Last month, LSU officials said they were hopeful that the fall 2021 semester will bring campus operations “back to normal,” especially as the state continues to make progress in its vaccination effort.
LSU and other higher education institutions transitioned to an online format last March when the novel coronavirus outbreak began in Louisiana. While the spring 2020 semester was completed remotely, students have spent the last two semesters learning in a hybrid model of in-person and online classes.
For updates, people are urged to monitor www.lsu.edu/roadmap. Students are also encouraged to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine and take a vaccine survey at https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/vaccines/index.php.
