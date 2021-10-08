LSU will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test from anyone trying to enter Tiger Stadium, the university has announced.
The relaxed measures will go into effect for the Tigers’ next home game, which will be against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The change was made as the state sees “consistent and significant decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations,” officials said.
All guests will still be required to wear masks in the indoor areas of the stadium.
More about LSU lifting its entrance protocols: https://t.co/a0dmiDhuks— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2021
“The COVID-19 rates in Louisiana have dropped dramatically across the state over the last couple of weeks, and today, the state has a positivity rate below five percent,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and a member of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, in a statement.
“Because of this success, we are able to lift the vaccine and testing requirements for entry into Tiger Stadium. By balancing mitigation efforts and risk in the ongoing fight to end the pandemic, we can protect our community and safely celebrate the traditions that bring us together.”
The previous policy had been in place for home games since the start of the season, which was implemented as Louisiana experienced its fourth surge of COVID-19 that led to record-breaking case increases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Since reaching a peak of 3,022 hospitalizations in mid-August, hospitalizations have dropped by 80 percent over the past seven weeks. The state’s most recent positivity rate is less than five percent, well below its August peak near 16 percent.
Since Aug. 1, the state’s vaccination rate has increased by 23 percent, with now more than 2.1 million Louisianans fully vaccinated.
“This is amazing progress,” O’Neal said. “But the game is not over. This virus will surge again, and Louisiana must be prepared before it arrives yet again by getting vaccinated. The vaccines we have are safe and effective, and getting vaccinated is our best shot at defeating COVID-19.”
Beginning Oct. 16, guests will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter Tiger Stadium.
Gameday testing, fast pass preverification, and all other entrance-related procedures will no longer be in place, and masks will no longer be required in outdoor locations of the stadium for guests under 12 years of age.
“We cannot thank our fans enough for stepping up to help stop the spread while still supporting the Tigers,” LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Their commitment to protecting our community and supporting our student-athletes has never wavered.
“We remain fully committed to providing a gameday experience that is as safe and as enjoyable as possible for all guests, and we will continue to work with University leadership and rely on medical expertise to ensure we are taking reasonable and necessary precautions to protect the health of our community.”
