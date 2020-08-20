LSU will offer free COVID-19 testing for students and faculty after the university reported that more than 20 people recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The free testing will run from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily from Aug. 20 and through at least Aug. 29, the university said in a statement. Testing will be conducted at two locations on campus: One in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and the other on the corner of Tower Drive and Free Speech Alley in front of the Student Union.
The university will offer a self-administered test that uses a nasal swab in the front of the nostril.
All tests conducted at these two sites will be free of charge and do not require insurance, the university said in a statement. Test results will be received within three to five days of the test.
On-site registration will be available, but pre-registration is recommended. People can register in advance by visiting www.doineedacovid19test.com.
After Aug. 29, LSU said it will provide further information on any other testing options that may be available on campus. Students are encouraged to contact the Student Health Center if they have symptoms of COVID-19, where testing is also available if recommended by a clinician.
As of Thursday, LSU is reporting 25 positive cases of the coronavirus since Aug. 15, which includes people who were not on campus “at any time in the period they contracted the virus.” The LSU community encompasses around 40,000 students, faculty, and staff.
According to officials, the university plans to publicly post aggregate COVID-19 case numbers among the LSU population. In addition, faculty will be notified if there are positive cases among the students attending their classes in person.
The fall 2020 semester at LSU begins on Monday, Aug. 24.
