LSU, the state’s flagship university, will postpone all spring commencement ceremonies, Interim President Thomas C. Galligan, Jr., has announced.
This includes the Veterinary School and Law Center ceremonies.
The announcement comes in response to the novel coronavirus, which has spiked to 1,388 positive cases and 46 deaths in Louisiana.
In a press release, Galligan called the postponement a “difficult decision” to make before promising soon-to-be graduates “the opportunity to participate in a future commencement ceremony” at some point in the future.
He said the university will provide more details “when they are available” and asked students to fill out an online form to help officials make plans.
“We will celebrate your graduation,” Galligan said.
Galligan said the decision to postpone was made with “significant input” from the Student Government and other student leaders who conducted a survey that drew participation of nearly 2,000 students. The interim president called it “an extremely hard decision to make, but it’s the right one.”
“The safety and well-being of everyone in our LSU community is our highest priority and with that guiding principle, we knew that we could not put anyone in harm’s way by holding our commencement ceremonies as planned,” he said.
Galligan encouraged students to fill out an online form to ensure their diplomas are mailed to the correct address and to get an idea of which future commencement ceremony they’d like to attend. The online form can be found by visiting: lsu.edu/commencement/2020-spring-survey.php.
“Please remember that together we are strong; we are resilient; and, we will get through this together,” he said. “Your commitment to doing your part to combat the spread of COVID-19 thus far has inspired us, and I sincerely thank you for making yet another necessary sacrifice in order to protect the greater well-being.
“Even though we’re spending more time apart these days than we’d prefer, we remain united as one LSU family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.