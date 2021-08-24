LSU will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of kickoff for anyone attending home football games this season, the university announced Tuesday.
The new policy applies to anyone 12 years of age and older. It will go into effect for the home-opener against McNeese State on Saturday, Sept. 11.
In a statement, the university said it reached the decision after consultation with Gov. John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, LSU’s Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation, and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward.
As the state’s flagship institution, Tate said LSU has the “foremost responsibility… to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community.”
“While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium,” Tate said.
“The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”
To enter Tiger Stadium this season, visitors 12 years and older must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from any of the three vaccines being administered (Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson).
A vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted, with entry granted upon visual inspection.
Those who have not received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine must present proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of kickoff before entering.
Though guests younger than 12 — who are not yet eligible for a vaccine — will not have to show a negative test, masks will be required for ages 5-11 and encouraged for children younger than 5.
LSU currently has seven games on its home slate, including contests against SEC foes Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.
“We have the best fans in college football, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their experience in Tiger Stadium this fall is safe and enjoyable,” Woodward said in a statement. “When our fans arrive on Saturdays to cheer on the Tigers, they will have confidence that we have taken measures to mitigate their health risks.”
The announcement comes in the wake of similar announcements made this summer regarding the university’s updated COVID-19 protocols.
Earlier this month, Tate said that unvaccinated students will be required to submit a negative test on a monthly basis during the fall semester. He also said mask wearing will be required indoors and within 50 feet of building entrances.
Tate later said the university will likely mandate a COVID-19 vaccine once it receives full federal approval.
LSU’s fall semester began on Monday, Aug. 23.
In a separate announcement on Tuesday, Tate said LSU students have until Oct. 15 to show proof of full vaccination or present the paperwork to formally opt out of the inoculations.
In Tuesday’s statement regarding entry into Tiger Stadium, Woodard said the football team has reached “99.1 percent vaccination” and urged people to do the same.
“We are confident our fans will do the same, and I encourage all Tiger fans to receive vaccinations today,” Woodard said.
